CTE classes offer career experience in Washtenaw County high schools. Here's how to sign up for them

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features stories written by Washtenaw County youth with guidance from Concentrate staff mentors, as well as adult-written stories spotlighting local youth perspective. This story by adult writer Jaishree Drepaul highlights career and technical education enrollment opportunities in Washtenaw County.
Across Washtenaw County’s public high schools, there are more than 70 state-approved career and technical education (CTE) programs
that provide practical learning experiences across numerous fields such as skilled trades, technology, culinary arts, and engineering. This fall, guidance counselors, like Saline High School's Bryan Bruckman, will be signing students up for these non-traditional academic tracks that often jumpstart career success.
"Our goal when our kids leave high school is that they're going to have some type of skill," Bruckman says. "What we want for them is to either be going to college, the military, or have some type of marketable skill. CTE is extremely valuable for that."
Bruckman explains that a critical first step for CTE-curious students is to meet with a school counselor. These meetings help students explore available programs and understand how CTE classes fit in with future career goals.
"I like to start by pulling up Michigan's Hot 50 Job Outlook
to give students an idea of what's going to be in demand for the next eight or 10 years," he says. "Sometimes there are related CTE options students may not even know about. Getting in touch with your counselor can open doors you didn't know existed."
Bruckman, a veteran counselor with 16 years' experience, says CTE programs are experiencing unprecedented student interest. Popular tracks include welding, culinary arts, automotive, cosmetology, and health science technology.
Doug CoombeAlijah Braatz is a student in Washtenaw Community College's automotive CTE program.
Bruckman emphasizes the importance of not just connecting with counselors, but connecting with them early. The sooner students put themselves on their counselors' radars, the sooner their counselors can connect them with informational CTE events and open houses. Not delaying also means more time to tour program facilities, and meet instructors and current students.
"Sometimes a good first step is arranging to walk into a classroom and looking around," Bruckman says. "It's a good way to get a hands-on feel for the classroom, see if the program aligns, and get to know the teacher."
Matt Monahan is a former Saline High School student who learned about CTE through Bruckman a number of years ago. Today, he is an engineer for General Motors. He credits his CTE experience with helping him to beat out job applicants from schools such as Stanford University.
"I wasn't exactly certain what I wanted to do. I loved auto and I loved welding, but I wanted to be sure," Monahan says. "Bryan encouraged me to visit a CTE class and I ended up really liking the teacher. Fast forward and now I have an amazing job that lots of people would be grateful for."
Monahan underscores that counselors are critical for identifying, and applying for, CTE opportunities.
"There can be a lot of information in high school and a lot of peer pressure," he says. "Build a relationship with your counselor early on so that you get the information you need."
Doug CoombeRyan Friedholm working in Computer Integrated Manufacturing class at Saline High School.
CTE programs in the Saline, Chelsea, Dexter, Lincoln, Manchester, and Milan school districts are overseen by the South and West Washtenaw Consortium
(SWWC).
"We have an open house in December where students from all the different districts get to check out all the various CTE programs we have here," Bruckman says. "Applications will start to open up for all the districts in December and will stay open for two or three months so students have a chance to apply."
He shares that some students ask how to apply for introductory CTE classes that will allow them to explore a career field with less time commitment. For instance, Saline High School has a one-trimester introductory baking class and a one-trimester introductory cooking class. This past year, 248 students requested the baking course and 182 students requested the cooking course.
Doug CoombeStudents prepare food in Huron High School's Culinary and Hospitality class.
"We consider students' career interests and future goals, and then aim to match them with the most appropriate opportunities," Bruckman says. "Some programs have competition for spots, and sometimes we can sign students up for multiple CTE opportunities. We just really try to not turn any student away."
Photos by Doug Coombe.
