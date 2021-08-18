Ypsi's Grove Studios to host immersive, dreamlike installation

Grove Studios
' courtyard in Ypsilanti will be transformed into what staff are calling an "immersive dreamland" during an event called REMLAND on Aug. 21.
The ambient art and music experience showcasing the multidisciplinary artist collective MATILDA will start at 9:30 p.m. It will include ambient music, reactive light installations, and projection mapping, a technique that turns everyday objects into display surfaces for projected videos.
MATILDA is comprised of Detroit-area artists Franny M. Levitin, Ian MacLachlan, and Josh Felice. The group has been using old and new technologies to bring performances to public venues since 2015. Each performance is unique as it interacts with each space where a performance is held. A video showcasing MATILDA's artistic technique is available here
.
Grove Studios co-founder Rick Coughlin says the immersive multimedia experience is right in line with Grove Studios' core values of supporting a diversity of different artists and styles.
"We're all fans of music across genres, and so many genres are represented in our community," Coughlin says. "We're providing a venue and a showcase and just trying to lift the community up."
The show is curated by Gallery Bypass
, owned by Grove Studios events coordinator Laura Wartel. Wartel is a lighting technician who also does performances and had curated other shows before joining Grove Studios. She once sought out MATILDA and other artists to projection-map the entire inside and outside of an industrial building in Detroit.
"I have been following the work of MATILDA for about five years and wanted to give them a special showcase," Wartel says. "I'm excited to have them transform Grove Studios' courtyard into a sound-reactive immersive experience through massive, whimsical installations."
Tickets are $15 through Eventbrite
. More information about the event and MATILDA is available here
.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.