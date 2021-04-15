State recognizes Farmington as a Redevelopment Ready Community

When it comes to transparency, predictability, and efficiency, Farmington checks all the boxes, this according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.The city of Farmington was certified as one of the state’s Redevelopment Ready Communities earlier this month, joining a select group of 50 such communities across all of Michigan. The certification recognizes Farmington’s efforts to improve its economic and community development practices.“I am extremely proud of the hard work conducted by everyone involved in earning this Redevelopment Ready Certification from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The city of Farmington has placed a high priority on identifying areas for renewal and redevelopment and this award is recognition of those efforts,” says Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman.“Kevin Christiansen and his Economic and Community Development team are to be lauded for their efforts in obtaining this certification that has placed Farmington in a great position for continued growth. Farmington is a vibrant city with a lot to offer. We hope this gives potential developers, residents, and investors additional confidence to become part of the community.”To become certified as a Redevelopment Ready Community, the MEDC assessed Farmington and its development practices against its own set of best practices, measuring whether a community has removed barriers to development and private investment. Becoming a Redevelopment Ready Community, according to the MEDC, signals to outside developers that a community is an attractive place to do business.City-led efforts to develop an updated master plan, create a public participation plan, and create a capital improvements plan were all cited by the MEDC as reasons for the certification.“Our mission at MEDC is to support Michigan’s strong economic momentum and empower communities to establish a strong planning, zoning, and economic development foundation,” says MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman.“Farmington is well-positioned to continue to implement its vision for the future and further improve the quality of life for its residents. We look forward to building upon our relationship with the city and supporting local economic development efforts.”