Public to get a glimpse of Innovate Mound project in virtual session

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting
tonight, to learn more about the Innovate Mound project, a $217 million reconstruction of nine miles of Mound Road between 11 Mile Road and M-59 in Macomb County.
The Macomb County Department of Roads (MCDR) has announced Innovate Mound 201, a virtual information week that includes updated details on the project and provides opportunities for the public to ask questions or provide comments. One session was already held on Tuesday, and a second will run tonight at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
The Innovate Mound project will see a section from 17 Mile Road to M-59 widened to add a fourth lane in each direction and is expected to start in summer 2021, with a projected completion in 2024. Modifications will include unified lighting, improved pedestrian access, non-motorized multi-use paths, and traffic flow improvements.
“Mound Road is one of the country’s most densely populated manufacturing corridors and is leading the way in new technologies for the defense and automotive industries,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. “We have engaged numerous partners and local stakeholders to help us make Mound Road an unrivaled smart technology corridor. I encourage the public to learn more about this unique project.”
In 2019, more than 47,000 people were employed along Mound Road, which supported an additional 71,100 jobs in Macomb County. Another 101,000 jobs in Michigan are supported by the corridor’s business activity. Combined, $8.7 billion in wages and benefits are paid to more than 118,000 employees in Macomb County.
“Sterling Heights residents and the motoring public have something exceptional to look forward to with the Innovate Mound project. We are turning this corridor that is vital to our regional economy into the most ground-breaking corridor in the state,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “Innovate Mound 201 will showcase these improvements and bring the public important details on what they can expect.”
Innovate Mound 201 is the second installment of community outreach to engage the public in the ongoing project, with a 30-minute television segment titled “The Innovate Mound Project: Future Driven” running over the last month on Sterling Heights TV and TV-Warren.
Macomb County is leading the project in partnership with the cities of Warren and Sterling Heights in coordination with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The project is made possible by a partnership of local businesses and government officials who were able to secure an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2018.
“Mound Road is arguably one of the most important corridors in Southeast Michigan that connects people, communities and commerce,” said Bryan Santo, Director of the Macomb County Department of Roads. “The vision behind this effort is a high quality, long-lasting roadway that incorporates the future of mobility and technology.”
The public is invited to call 1-855-MOUND-4U (1-855-668-6348) or email info@innovatemound.org to share ideas or schedule a time to talk with the Innovate Mound project team. With advance notice of seven days, accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and/or limited English-speaking ability, and persons needing auxiliary aids or services of interpreters, signers, readers or large print.