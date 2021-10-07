Oktoberfest kicks off in Sterling Heights this weekend with beer, music, and more

It’s time to unpack the lederhosen and save room for the schnitzel and hefeweizen because Oktoberfest is coming to Sterling Heights.
With the topsy-turvy year-and-a-half that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought, cities and communities have been forced to cancel, postpone, and alter their most beloved traditions. Gatherings, festivals, and all kinds of events have been affected since the arrival of the coronavirus, and communities like Sterling Heights have proven adept at adapting to the times.
One such tradition, Sterlingfest, was not impervious to the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic and lingering restrictions on public gatherings. The annual summertime arts and music fair was canceled earlier this year.
But rather than leave a hole in the community calendar, Sterling Heights has pivoted with a new take on an even older tradition: Oktoberfest. The weekend-long festival takes place in the city’s Dodge Park this Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, and is free to attend.
We wrote about the OktoberFAST 5K “fun run” events earlier this season
and now, as we approach the eve of the festival itself, more details emerge.
Oktoberfest- and fall-themed beers will be for sale at the event, as well as craft beer and seltzers. A commemorative Oktoberfest 2021 beer stein will also be for sale.
Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner with Asia featuring John Payne, headlines on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Photo courtesy of Sterling Heights)
A whopping 19 food trucks will line up along Food Truck Row, including German-style schnitzel and brats from Ziffel’s Schnitzel und Brats food truck. Additional food trucks on hand include Almonds R Nuts; Batter Up Waffle Company; Du Café Detroit; Estia Greek Street Food; Fattoush Express on the Go; Giggie’s Yummies; GoCheez; JJ’s Fish and Shrimp; Jet’s Pizza; Let’s Pop Kettle Corn and Lemonade; Little Brothers Burgers; Little Lou’s Hot Chicken; Mercurio Food Specialties; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Polish Mania Food Truck; Summertime Squeeze Lemonade; Ventimiglia’s; and YaEatYet?
The Grammy-nominated Plain White Ts headline Friday night’s festivities, with an 8 p.m. start time on the Main Stage. Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner with Asia featuring John Payne, headlines on Saturday, and also beginning at 8 p.m.
Additional acts include Kickstand Band, Gasoline Gypsies, Jill Jack Band, and several others. Visit the Sterling Heights website
for a full line-up of the weekend’s events.
