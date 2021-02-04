New COVID-19 grant program to help Sterling Heights' small businesses

Sterling Heights announced a new relief grant program on Tuesday, aimed at supporting small businesses through their response to COVID-19. The program provides CARES Act CDBG-CV grants, rather than loans, to businesses with 500 employees or less, to assist with the payment of a business’ preparation and prevention strategies. Applications for grants up to $10,000 can be submitted here
.
“This program will provide much needed help to many of our city’s small businesses as they deal with the additional, unexpected obligations they are facing due to the coronavirus,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
“Businesses of this size tend to be more quickly and significantly impacted by unexpected financial responsibilities, such as those required to implement coronavirus safety protocols. But, they are a vital part of our economy. So, it’s critical to our community that they get the help they need to see themselves through these challenging times.”
Some of the activities that the funds can be used for include purchasing materials or equipment needed to adapt business spaces and activities to comply with CDC and social distancing guidelines, purchasing safety supplies/materials for employees, and general financial assistance for business stabilization due to COVID-19 related revenue shortfalls such as rent, mortgage payments and utilities.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Sterling Heights,” said Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool. “We’ve heard from many of our small business owners that are struggling right now, so we listened and worked to put together this program to help them when they need it most.”
In addition to other eligibility requirements for the program, applicants must have a Dun & Bradstreet Number (DUNS) and be registered with the Federal System for Award Management (SAMS).
More information regarding the Small Businesses Relief Grant, with complete program details, eligibility requirements and online application procedures, are available on the city’s website
.