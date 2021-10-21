Southfield asks residents to help shape new Parks & Rec master plan

What’s happening:
Residents of Southfield are invited to shape the direction of the city’s forthcoming Five-Year Parks & Recreation Master Plan, currently in development. The city is soliciting residents’ input via survey and two community open houses.
How to participate:
The community survey is available both online (available here
) and for pick-up, with physical copies found at the Parks & Recreation Office at the Municipal Campus and the Beech Woods Recreation Center. Community open houses are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, or Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion.
Why it’s important:
Southfield’s Five-Year Parks & Recreation Master Plan will serve as an advisory document to guide all future recreational and parks projects taken on by the city. The master plan, according to the city, will “guide short-term investment into long-term park and facility improvements.”
Considering the MDNR:
The master plan is being developed “in accordance with the guidelines for Community Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Greenway Plans published by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR). A five-year, MDNR-approved recreation plan is necessary for government entities to pursue MDNR-administered grants. This plan is comprehensive in scope to cover all aspects of park facilities and recreation within the community.”
Providing key insights:
A peek at the master plan survey is already revealing Southfield residents’ thoughts on their community and its parks and recreation options. For instance, reference a question that asks, “In the last year, how often have you visited a park or recreation facility OUTSIDE the City of Southfield?” So far, dozens of responses reveal what Southfield residents look for when traveling to other communities. Answers include splash pads and swimming pools, which are among the most popular responses, and sledding hills, concerts and other live events, biking and hiking trails, and more.
