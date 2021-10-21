Efficiency and sustainability played key roles in design of new DPW building in Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
Sterling Heights must be keeping the manufacturers of giant scissors in business as the city celebrated the opening of their newly expanded Department of Public Works facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Tuesday, Oct. 19. The city recently held another ribbon-cutting for their brand new Esports Arena
earlier this month.
What it is:
The $24.6 million,178,000-square-foot facility, a two-year project, includes a new weight scale for loading and weighing city salt trucks, indoor storage for DPW vehicles, and exterior storage for job site materials. The new facility will be home base for approximately 100 DPW employees.
Including staff input:
“In addition to working with the contractors, we worked extra hard to make sure DPW staff were included in the design of this new facility,” says DPW Director Michael Moore. “This staff input was critical to pointing out areas in need of improvement and making sure the enhancements would allow our department to operate as efficiently as possible. This project’s success is due to our entire team collaborating on all levels.”
Why it’s important:
The new indoor storage space for DPW vehicles and equipment will shield them from the elements, prolonging their useful lifespans and saving city taxpayers money in the long run. Also, the new weight scale for trucks will ensure that truckloads are within the legal limits and allow the city to better track how much salt is being used.
Sustainable thinking:
“This new state-of-the-art facility incorporates improved energy efficiency technology, vehicle maintenance bays, more natural lighting for employees, better ventilation and vastly improved training amenities. The project is consistent with the City’s newly adopted Sustainability Plan and, ultimately, will help enhance services to our residents and businesses,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “I thank my colleagues on City Council and City Management for their support of this much needed new facility.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.