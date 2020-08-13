Sterling Heights forms new sustainability commission

Joe Powers Insitu Photography

Residents will be able to better share their input on environmental issues in Sterling Heights soon, with a new sustainability commission forming this month.



The city has been encouraging residents interested in energy efficiency, water conservation, waste minimization, and carbon footprint reduction to apply for appointment to a position on the newly-formed commission. City officials said the commission will be an active advisor group to the city council on a variety of planning and policy initiatives that promote the social, economic and environmental health of the community.



“Sterling Heights is committed to being a progressive community, and in order to do that, you have to be forward thinking,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.



“We need to have our eyes on the future, and recognize that meeting community needs today cannot compromises the ability of future generations to meet their needs. Progressive municipalities research and consider advancements in science and technology to ensure a sustainable environment, and that’s what we aim to do here in Sterling Heights.”



This month, Sterling Heights City Council will appoint five residents to serve on the commission for one one-year term, two two-year terms and two three-year terms. These individuals will meet six times during the next year, and undertake research needed to draft the city’s sustainability plan. City officials said this plan will become a critical planning tool as the city undertakes efforts to achieve sustainability.