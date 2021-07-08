Yoga studio and juice bar opens in downtown Northville

What it is:
iBalance Yoga & Juice Bar is a new fitness studio located in downtown Northville. They offer yoga, meditation, and barre classes and feature an on-site cold-pressed organic juice bar.
What’s happening:
Currently operating under a “soft opening,” a Grand Opening celebration
is scheduled for Thursday, July 22. Beginning at 10 a.m. and running through 7 p.m., the event will feature giveaways, free classes, and samples from the juice bar.
Centuries-old traditions and 21st century tech:
The fitness studio has its own iBalance app, available to both iOS and Android users, where they can become members and book appointments.
Where it is: iBalance Yoga & Juice Bar
is located at 122 S. Center St. in downtown Northville.
Who’s behind it:
Entrepreneur Alexis Sobeski, a Northville resident who also owns iSauna on the eastern edge of the city.
What they’re saying:
“The mission at iBalance is to create a healthy community that inspires people to move, meditate, and nourish their bodies. Whether you want to explore your physical, mental, or spiritual side with us, there’s something for everyone here. We strive to provide quality instruction in classes that are fun and accessible, while also providing the best organic juice bar in town,” Sobeski says.
“We have already received a warm welcome to the town – it’s been an instant feeling of family. I’m just excited to grow the iBalance community in Downtown Northville.”
What else they’re saying:
“We are excited to have Alexis Sobeski expand her business footprint into Downtown Northville,” says Lori Ward, Director of the Northville Downtown Development Authority. “It’s always wonderful to see a resident make an investment and impact in the community in which they live.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.