Photos: Dodge Park farmers market reopens with COVID precautions

Michael McCoul and Jo-Anne Charboneau, of Black Earth Farms, selling their produce at the Doge Park Farmers Market.

Ray and Aiden Smith donning masks for the reopening of the market in Sterling Heights.

Twannette and Kristina Nash selling Uncle Peters Pasties.

The Dodge Park Farmers Market kicked off the season last week, but it's not quite business as usual. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, market vendors and visitors have changed systems and are focusing on supplying healthy produce, rather than providing a community gathering space. Metromode's photographer Joe Powers was there on opening day.The market on Utica Road is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings and is running with only essential "food providing" vendors, as per CDC guidelines. Vendors are using contactless cash payment systems, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing and plan to continue the market until the end of September.The city is strongly encouraging market visitors to wear face masks and had masks available at last week's launch for those who needed one. All city staff and vendors are required to wear masks at the markets.Several food trucks will attend the market this year, but all food purchased from the food trucks are take-to-go. Many visitors made the most of the Dodge Park surrounding area on opening day to gather in family groups in socially-distanced spaces.