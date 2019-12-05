Photos: Sterling Heights gets its skates on

Sterling Heights' ice rink opened to the public this week for its second season and, according to city officials, is growing quickly in popularity. Last year the ice rink saw over 15,000 visitors don their skates, exceeding the city's expectations.
Metromode's Joe Powers was at the Dodge Park facility for this year's opening, to photograph the start of the season.
The open-air rink forms part of the city's Recreating Recreation
project and is free for local residents.
"In my opinion," says Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois, "this is one of the neatest things we've been able to do."
"This is another example of how Sterling Heights is creating innovative opportunities for residents to come together as a community," says Mayor Michael Taylor.
The 70- by 140-foot rink is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Non-residents pay $5, skate rental is $3 and skate sharpening is $5.
Check out our live interview with Langlois, to hear about how the first season of the rink went last year: