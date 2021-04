Meet the three women leading the educational transformation at Marygrove

Celina Byrd. TBoydston Photography LLC.

Michelle White. TBoydston Photography LLC.

Racheal Allen was named a 2020 Change Maker by Channel 7 WXYZ Action News, Racheal Allen. TBoydston Photography LLC.



A graduate of Marygrove College, Allen directs day-to-day operations and financial management of the 53-acre campus, while overseeing community engagement and partnership strategies. She leads the Conservancy’s continued efforts to engage residents and community leaders to continue the legacy of partnership between the campus and its neighbors. She also works closely with current partners and tenants to plan and coordinate future projects.