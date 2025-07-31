Sterling Heights’ Inspiring Green Initiative revamps roadside cleanups and builds community

Read more articles by Layla McMurtrie.

Layla McMurtrie is a Detroit-based journalist covering arts, culture, and community. Her work highlights local creatives, nonprofits, and grassroots initiatives shaping the city. Aside from writing, she is the co-founder of The Vision Detroit, an arts nonprofit that provides young local artists with accessible creative events and opportunities. She also hosts Tell A Vision, a podcast for The Vision Detroit that spotlights Detroit artists. Her work has appeared in Metro Times, Between the Lines/Pride Source, Detroit Free Press, and other Michigan publications.