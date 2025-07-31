Sterling Heights’ Inspiring Green Initiative revamps roadside cleanups and builds community

In Sterling Heights, a renewed effort to clean and green the city is creating more than just tidier roadsides — it's helping build a more connected and environmentally engaged community.
What started as a traditional Adopt-A-Road
program has evolved into Inspiring Green
, a forward-thinking initiative focused on restoring native landscaping, promoting volunteerism, and providing local businesses meaningful opportunities to contribute.
The city launched Inspiring Green in January 2024, focused on sustainable infrastructure, tree planting, and broader community involvement. The revamped program maintains opportunities for volunteers through a free Ambassador tier while introducing new sponsorship levels — $10,000, $15,000, and $30,000 — that fund beautification projects such as tree installations and native plantings along Sterling Heights' roadways.
Marissa Russo, marketing communications manager for the city, says the update was sparked by internal conversations about how to better manage the former Adopt A-Road system and improve long-term participation.
“I sat in on a meeting where they were talking about revamping Adopt-A-Road and how we didn’t really have a good track of who was overseeing which roads or if they were getting cleaned,” Russo says.
She explains that the original Adopt-A-Road program had seen a decline in active participation, with many volunteer groups phasing out over time. That left some roads neglected and others unaccounted for. The city saw an opportunity not only to tighten coordination but to reimagine the entire structure.
Russo says that the city’s recently passed Pathway Planting Preservation Millage supports reforestation in residential areas, but not along major roadways — a gap Inspiring Green was built to fill.
“The main goal is to help reforest the city,” she adds. “And with native plantings, we’re also creating more aesthetically pleasing roads.”
The program is already showing results. AGS, an automotive supplier based in the area, contributed $30,000 to sponsor a major planting project earlier this year.
Beyond the infrastructure impact, Inspiring Green is also reviving community spirit.
“We’ve definitely seen a lot of community building. People come in, grab supplies like trash bags and vests, and head out as a group. They always come back and report it was a good day. Local businesses are also interacting with the city to help work on that too,” she says.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Delta Alpha Xi Zeta Western Macomb Chapter.
One such group is led by Carmen Williams, president of a Barbadian sorority chapter in western Macomb. Her organization has adopted a stretch of roadway between 19 Mile and Hayes and Trainer through the Ambassador tier.
She and her group were already involved with the city through other volunteer work, so when the opportunity to take on a road cleanup became available, they stepped in.
“We are really into community service, and I already volunteered with the city. I sit on the ethnic community committee, so I knew that we had some opportunities available to do some Adopt-A-Road cleanups. So that's why I got involved,” Williams says.
They typically go out three to four times a year, even though the city only requires two cleanups annually. Their cleanup sessions last a few hours on a weekday evening and include a full crew working both sides of the street.
She’s noticed the city’s shift toward more environmentally conscious practices as part of the program’s evolution.
“It's more just green initiatives versus just going out and just picking up the trash and, you know, I guess just the way that we dispose of it. I think that's the biggest difference that I've seen,” she says.
Williams says the work brings both personal satisfaction and public visibility.
“It's a program that's worth it. It's very rewarding. You know, even the city will supply the supplies that you need, but just to help the environment and just to be out in the community making sure that your community is clean, I would tell somebody: do it. Hands down, it's been one of the best things that we've done, and we love passing by 19 Mile and seeing our sign. It really makes you feel like you're a part of the city,” Williams says.
Russo emphasizes that Inspiring Green was designed for everyone, no matter their capacity to volunteer.
“There are opportunities for everyone. If you want to volunteer, great. If you don’t have time but want to support financially, there are options for that too. They can visit our website
or call us—we’re happy to work with anyone on a plan that fits their goals,” she says.
Russo adds, “We are one of the biggest communities in Michigan. If we’re not doing it, who is? Because we have a large footprint, we can make a bigger impact. We’ve led the charge in other areas—this is another chance to pave the path and inspire others.”