Ann Arbor's Library Lane could see new library, housing under proposal from city and library

The city of Ann Arbor
and the Ann Arbor District Library (AADL)
are collaborating on a joint vision for the surface of the Library Lane Parking Structure. The news comes after several discussions between City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. and AADL Director Eli Neiburger, which yielded a draft framework for the site.
"I'm really excited that we have been able to sit down together as two institutions and work on a resolution that will be a win for the total community," Dohoney says. "We've come through a period of years where essentially not much was happening. Now we have a potential opportunity to really put the site to good use."
The framework involves the city selling rights to the space above the parking structure to AADL for $1. AADL would build a new downtown library spanning both its current, neighboring site and the Library Lane site. The new construction would also include public open space and event spaces; a mixture of housing types above the library including artist spaces, condos, affordable units, and market-rate units; and small business development space available at below-market rates. AADL would issue a request for proposals to develop both its current parcel and the Library Lane site as a single project.
The project would not require any new taxes, and the city would continue to own the Library Lane parking garage until 2042. At that time, the library would purchase the structure from the city.
Dohoney says the vision is consistent with what the library wants to do on its own site, and is grateful for Neiburger's assistance. He's especially enthusiastic about the opportunity for public space at the ground level – which is something voters have wanted in the past. In 2018 voters approved a proposal
that called for adding a section to the city charter requiring that all city-owned land on the downtown Library Lot block be retained in public ownership "in perpetuity" and developed as an urban park and civic center.
"What people thought would happen didn't happen due to wording in the charter. They thought there would be a park and a magnificent space in the center of the city," Dohoney says. "The chartered language prohibited us from doing anything with it. We couldn't sell it. It was solely restricted for park use. But if you go there, you'll see there's no park."
He's optimistic about how the middle of the city's downtown could yet be transformed into a great gathering spot.
"There will be an effort to have events and activities that attract people to come to that portion of downtown," he says. "If you've got a library that's doing programming, you've got public space available, and some retail opportunities, it's good for residents and attractive for visitors."
Dohoney stresses that residents need to do their part in making the vision a reality. This past Monday, Ann Arbor City Council took up the item of revisiting the charter for the site. As a result, voters will be able to weigh in on the vision in an election this August. Two questions will be placed on the ballot. One will be about the sale of 319 S. Fifth Ave. to AADL. The other will address amending Section 1.4 of the City Charter.
"One thing needs to be crystal clear. If residents do not vote to change the charter this deal is not legally possible," Dohoney says. "If voters choose to vote 'yes,' then we would be able to move forward. We could now have not only a new library, but also new housing."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.