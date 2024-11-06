Transit and pedestrian improvements in Ann Arbor receive $400,000 in state grants

The state of Michigan has awarded a total of $400,000 in grants to support transit- and pedestrian-oriented improvements on Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor near Blake Transit Center.
The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA)
and Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
have each been awarded a $200,000 grant to support the Fourth Avenue Street and Transit Improvements project.
The project will include bus lanes, larger bus shelters, wider sidewalks, and a new mid-block crosswalk to enhance safety and overall user experience. The project will also include infrastructure to support a proposed redevelopment project that would create affordable housing at 350 S. Fifth Ave.
AAATA will collaborate with the city of Ann Arbor, the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, and the DDA to meet improvement goals. The grants come from the state of Michigan's Shared Streets and Spaces program
to improve infrastructure.
"We're just really excited about the opportunity and happy to have received the funding," says Gretchen Johnson, AAATA's senior project manager. "We're appreciative to Gov. Whitmer and [the Michigan Department of Transportation
] for this grant. We think it'll really improve people's experiences."
Johnson underscores that even with the combined funding there is still need for financial support for the project, which is part of the DDA’s People-Friendly Streets initiative
. The initiative, which was launched in 2018, is dedicated to making downtown Ann Arbor's streets safe and comfortable for people of all ages and abilities using all modes of transportation. Goals include getting more people to use the transit system, improving the safety and experience of transit passengers, and strengthening operations.
"While this funding won't cover everything we need to do, it's definitely another step in the right direction," Johnson says. "This is an area of focus for equity and justice, so we think the grant will go a long way to meet those goals."
Johnson says the planned improvements will be impactful.
"After a lot of public engagement, the city of Ann Arbor and the housing commission saw that there is a lot of need in this area. It's been an area we've focused on improving for people in need," Johnson says. "We think it will help make access easier for things like retail, groceries, and job opportunities."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
