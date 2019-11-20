Ann Arbor to hold public meetings on affordable housing, redevelopment of city lots

A map of the city-owned lot at 415 W. Washington St. City of Ann Arbor

A map of the city-owned lot at 350 S. Fifth Ave.

The city of Ann Arbor has announced five community engagement sessions between Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 to discuss affordable housing issues in the context of redeveloping two vacant city lots.

The discussions will focus on the property at 350 S. Fifth Ave., known as the Y Lot, and 415 W. Washington St. in Ann Arbor. The meetings will take place at various downtown locations and feature multiple stations. Anyone who lives, works, or spends time in the city is invited to participate.

"These are open-house style sessions intended to offer citizens the opportunity to attend anytime during the four-hour session and have an open dialogue with city staff," says Lisa Wondrash, communications director for the city.

She says there are site-specific issues for each of the two lots that need to be discussed with community members before any final recommendations on development are made.

Session attendees will be able to learn about the publicly-owned vacant lots and give candid feedback about specific affordable housing topics related to their development.

"With feedback from a broad segment of our community, we can create a framework for discussing or evaluating affordable housing issues," says Wondrash.

Jaishree Drepaul-Bruder is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.

Photos courtesy of the city of Ann Arbor.