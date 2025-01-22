Suicide prevention nonprofit receives county millage funds as it builds Superior Township campus

Garrett's Space program facilitators. Garrett's Space

This article is part of a series about mental health in Washtenaw County. It is made possible with funding from Washtenaw County's Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage.



Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention nonprofit Garrett’s Space has been selected to receive $373,306 from the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage.



The nonprofit, which is building out a physical campus in Superior Township, offers virtual support for young adults experiencing distress due to mental health challenges and is dedicated to addressing gaps in treatment.



"What we're doing is really important. In Michigan, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young people aged 15 to 34," says Garrett's Space co-founder Scott Halpert. "The funding will help us continue to make a real difference in the lives of many young people who are suffering without support."



Halpert started Garrett's Space with his wife Julie six years ago, following the suicide of their son Garrett, for whom the organization is named. He estimates that in 2024 alone the organization provided various resources and free, professionally facilitated wellness groups for around 175 young adults and their families.



For the last four years, Garrett's Space has been offering virtual wellness groups for young adults between the ages of 18 and 28. Young participants say they are finding a supportive community that they've never had before.



"They're seeing that they're not alone. They're able to really be themselves and express their vulnerabilities without worrying about judgment from the others," Halpert says. "We're finding that what we've been doing, what we wished was available for our son, is really helping others."



The organization aims to transition to in-person programming with the help of the new funding. Garrett's Space recently acquired a 76-acre property in Superior Township to build a residential center and a "creativity studio." The residence will be able to hold 15 to 20 young adults at any one time, while the studio will house various offerings including music, dance, art, and yoga.



"There's an incredible 5,000-square-foot Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home that we're going to be using; really beautiful, diverse nature and wooded areas; and a creek and a pond," Halpert says. "It's really important for us that our space be healing and not feel institutional. Being in an institutional environment can be traumatizing to a young person who's struggling."



Halpert is also grateful for the support as it will help Garrett's House continue its creation of a model that will help other age demographics. The nonprofit is tracking its best practices with the intention to expand Garrett's Space into other locations and to share its model with other organizations.



"We know that there are a lot of young people in dire need, and we know that what we're doing makes sense," Halpert says. "There are other age groups and other organizations that could benefit from our work."



Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.



Photo courtesy of Garrett's Space.