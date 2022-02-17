Issue Media Group Launches Rural Innovation eXchange

Issue Media Group is excited to announce the company’s latest online media project – Rural Innovation eXchange (RIX). RIX will focus on the innovation, talent, entrepreneurship, social innovation and community development taking place in rural Michigan and feature the work of rural talent and content creators.
RIX focuses on what’s next
for rural places in Michigan. Each week readers will see feature stories, profiles, news items, and original photography highlighting innovative entrepreneurs, talented people, dedicated organizations, and devoted community-builders. Additionally, RIX will identify and lift up innovative people leading impactful work in Michigan, with the intent of strengthening the work of people in rural areas, and fostering a deeper sense of connection.
RIX will convene quarterly advisory “listening” sessions that will include a cross-section of community thought leaders, entrepreneurs, foundations, developers, non-profits, artists, and grassroots organizations to inform coverage and strengthen the network of organizations interested in advancing rural communities.
"Issue Media Group is excited to launch this effort focused on rural communities in Michigan," says Brian Boyle, co-CEO of Issue Media Group. "There is real transformation and talent-led energy taking hold in rural Michigan that is woefully underreported. We look forward to documenting the story of community change, new businesses, emerging places, and the passion of people driving change. Drawing from our work in 18 locations in Michigan, and around the country, we are looking forward to telling the rural story both locally and nationally. Rural Innovation eXchange will be part of our statewide SecondWave network connecting the rural story to a significant audience in Michigan.”
Issue Media Group is honored to partner in this effort with Connected Nation Michigan, MSHDA, MSU Extension, Michigan Center for Rural Health, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, Michigan Municipal League, Council of Michigan Foundations, Michigan Downtown Association and Michigan Fitness Foundation.
About Managing Editor Greg Tasker
Greg Tasker is a journalist based in Traverse City. He was formerly managing editor of Cadillac Magazine and served as an editor in the business and features departments at The Detroit News. Greg has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and his work has been published in various media including BBC Travel, Michigan Blue, Parade and Model D.
Greg can be reached at editor@ruralinnovationexchange.com
About The Inspiration for Rural Innovation eXchange Logo:
Secret Sky Barn, HumeTownship, Michigan, Artist: Catie Newell.
Reworking the iconic structure of the existing barn, Secret Sky allows the sky to enter and permeate the building. By day, the visitor sees the patterning and intricacy of the barn walls, juxtaposed with a massive cut that lets the daylight pour through. At night, the work glows from within, acting as a large-scale lantern in the landscape and casting long shadows across its surroundings, giving light and dark back to the sky.
Link: https://www.portaustinart.com/catie-newell-secret-sky
About Issue Media Group
Incorporated in 2005 in Detroit, Michigan, Issue Media Group (IMG) operates a national network of online media outlets leveraging the power of solutions-based and narrative journalism to enhance attachment to place and advance community change. Our publications aim to connect readers to their communities’ most visionary and innovative people, projects, businesses and organizations – fostering civic capacity, improving understanding of key issues, amplifying underserved voices and building community attachment during a time of local media decline.
IMG works with like-minded stakeholders across public, private, nonprofit, and grassroots organizations whose values and missions align with ours through an underwriting model of publishing. Our journalists connect with community stakeholders through regular listening sessions designed to build trust and shape authentic community stories.
IMG's work has been recognized and supported by leading journalism organizations nationally including INC Magazine, Knight Foundation, Columbia Journalism Review, Facebook, Lenfest Institute, Google, Solutions Journalism Network, Ground Source, and Society for Professional Journalists.