"A Great Day in Ypsi": Residents recreate iconic 1958 Harlem photo

Over 60 writers, word-lovers, and community members gathered Saturday at the Ypsilanti District Library
's (YDL) Michigan Avenue branch for a celebratory photo inspired by Art Kane’s iconic 1958 photograph "A Great Day in Harlem"
and Ypsi writer Debbie Taylor’s children’s book "Sweet Music in Harlem."
Hosted by local nonprofit YpsiWrites
, the event also featured family-friendly writing activities and marked the official announcement of YpsiWrites' inaugural Writer in Residence program, honoring the city’s creative spirit.
"One of the things that excites me about YpsiWrites is they are always trying something new to reach deeper into the community," Taylor says. "To have a community that is so vibrant and consistently welcoming and giving is a joy."
Taylor’s 2004 book focuses on the importance of both music and community, following a young boy named C.J. as he searches for his Uncle Click’s signature hat before he poses for an important photograph, inadvertently inviting along several other jazz musicians to pose alongside Uncle Click. The children in Kane’s photograph of 57 Harlem jazz musicians for Esquire magazine inspired Taylor to write her book. She was inspired by the photo once again when working with YpsiWrites team members and fellow honorees in YpsiWrites' Writers of Ypsilanti program to develop creative programs for the community.
Art Kane"A Great Day in Harlem" by Art Kane.
"Most people had heard of or seen Art Kane’s photograph, and the other writers all thought gathering people for a similar photo here in Ypsi was a great idea," Taylor says. "It wasn’t until after we’d decided on the idea that we made the connection to ‘Sweet Music in Harlem.’"
Taylor had been meeting with the YpsiWrites team since last year. YpsiWrites Programs and Partnerships Director Kristine Gatchel and YpsiWrites Director Ann Blakeslee had gathered former and current Writers of Ypsilanti and other community members to survey what kinds of events the community wanted to see from the organization. These conversations were part of YpsiWrites’ ongoing effort to "be responsive to the community," according to Taylor. "A Great Day In Ypsi" was one suggestion that came out of those meetings. The idea ultimately drew the crowd that joined in a recreation of Kane’s photograph on the front steps of YDL's newly reopened Michigan Avenue branch.
"The fact that this was born from the YpsiWrites community and then put into motion right away speaks to the importance of coming together as a community and being creative," Gatchel says.
Doug CoombeA Great Day in Ypsi on the steps of the downtown branch of the Ypsilanti District Library.
Gatchel says she and Blakeslee initially weren’t sure where to take the photograph, so they asked community members to suggest iconic Ypsi locations. Sites like the Ypsilanti Farmers Market, Depot Town, and the Ypsilanti Water Tower were among the suggestions. The most popular suggestion, YDL's Michigan Avenue location, stood out to Gatchel as not only a highly recognizable Ypsi landmark, but also a similar backdrop to the original photo. When the branch reopened in April for the first time since severe flooding in summer 2023, the date for the photo had already been set for May 3. Gatchel says that was a "lucky" coincidence for YpsiWrites and the community.
"At the time, we weren’t sure if it was going to be open again yet – but even if it wasn’t, we knew we had to take the photo here," Gatchel says. "The library is so iconic to Ypsi."
"A Great Day in Ypsi" also featured YpsiWrites’ announcement of the organization’s writing theme for the year, "Telling Our Stories," and its inaugural Writer in Residence for 2025, Writer of Ypsilanti Angelica Esquivel. Inspired by the theme, Esquivel explained that her work in residence will focus on gathering local writers for a workshop series with the end goal of compiling and publishing an anthology representative of Ypsi’s community. Blakeslee says the theme, as well as the event and Esquivel’s incoming programming, are all centered around community-building and celebrating Ypsi’s creativity.
Doug CoombeYpsiWrites inaugural Writer in Residence for 2025 Angelica Esquivel.
"Community is so important right now, now more than ever," Blakeslee says. "Debbie [Taylor] is so community-driven, and we’re hoping to continue highlighting the spirit of the community here throughout the year."
Taylor thinks "A Great Day in Ypsi" succeeded in emulating the spirit of Kane's "A Great Day in Harlem."
"The energy in that original photo is just amazing," she says. "I think some of that same energy was captured by 'A Great Day in Ypsi.'"
