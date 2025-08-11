Ann Arbor folk duo Annie and Rod Capps celebrate nostalgia and fun on 10th album release

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
Ann Arbor-based folk duo Annie and Rod Capps
are preparing to celebrate their upcoming album, tentatively titled "Enjoy The Ride", with a double album release performance at The Ark on Aug. 21 alongside Chicago alternative folk trio Sons of the Never Wrong
.
Lead vocalist and guitarist Annie Capps describes the process behind "Enjoy The Ride," the duo's 10th album, as one rooted in reflection, evolution, and a deep well of musical inspiration. Drawing on a lifetime of songwriting influences, most notably the lyricism of Aimee Mann, Capps explains that she channeled a mix of vulnerability and levity into "Enjoy The Ride."
"This album is about nostalgia and looking back, but also the idea of never being done," Capps says. "I get deeply personal in a playful way on this album and also laugh at myself. In a lot of ways, I think we’re putting out our best work."
Alongside her husband Rod on guitar, Capps is joined once again by longtime collaborators Jason Dennie on mandolin, Dan "Ozzie" Andrews on bass, and Michael Shimmin on drums. Capps says "Enjoy The Ride" continues the creative chemistry the group has built over the last three albums. She says working so closely with the same musicians across a number of projects has given her the ability to recognize exactly what works musically for the duo and what doesn’t.
"This album is not only nostalgic in its lyrical content, but also the musical approach," says Capps, noting that the record refers back to some of the duo's first albums, which are no longer available. "We’re still trying to do different things, too. The more we record together, the more I’m willing to step back, pause, and flip if things don’t sound right."
The duo's previous album, "Love and Rain," leaned into emotional earnestness, with songs like "Love Comes Round" and "We Need the Rain" exploring how love persists through life’s messiness. Capps feels that "Enjoy The Ride" shifts the tone toward something more playful and introspective. This new album still carries weight, but it balances nostalgia with a sense of lightness, embracing the idea that creation is a lifelong process – one that Capps feels she may "never be fully satisfied" with.
"It took three albums before I was in a place where I had enough confidence in what lyrics came out of me, instead of just heavily referencing something specific," Capps says. "I’ve built up enough influences over the years that I’ve gotten to the point where now I’m referencing myself in this album."
Tickets for Annie and Rod Capps' and Sons of the Never Wrong's Aug. 21 performance at The Ark are available here
. You can hear more of Annie and Rod Capps on Apple Music
, Spotify
, or YouTube
.
"Our goal is just fun," Capps says. "We want everyone to feel connected. We want time to fly and for everyone in the audience to not be able to stop smiling."
