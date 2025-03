Book bar, whiskey distillery, and organic juicery among new beverage businesses in Ypsi

Doug Coombe Nashia and Brandon Frye at No Label Juice's Washtenaw Avenue location.

Doug Coombe Cameron and Autumn Meadows getting smoothies at No Label Juice.

Doug Coombe Skott Schoonover at Water Tower Distilling.

Doug Coombe Skott Schoonover upstairs at Water Tower Distilling.

Doug Coombe Jessica Tharp at Book Love Bar.

Doug Coombe Jessica Tharp at Book Love Bar.