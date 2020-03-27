COVID-19 Washtenaw County resource guide

The COVID-19 crisis has negatively affected Washtenaw County residents' lives in myriad ways, but many resources are available for those who need help. We'll be updating this list of those resources throughout the crisis.

General resources

Huron Valley Mutual Aid and Washtenaw Mutual Aid offer a variety of resources and support through a model of "solidarity, not charity."

Washtenaw County Health Department provides COVID-19 information and timely updates on COVID-19 cases in the county.

Business assistance

The Washtenaw Small Business Resiliency Fund is offering working capital grants up to $2,500 for qualifying small businesses.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has a guide to resources for Michigan businesses that need relief during the outbreak.

Destination Ann Arbor's business toolkit offers a variety of resources for local businesses during the outbreak.

Child care assistance

Essential workers can find other child care through this form .

Drop-in child care for essential workers who are continuing to work during Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order is available at the Glacier Hills YMCA Child Development Center, 1200 Earhart Rd. in Ann Arbor. More info is available here .

Education

The Ann Arbor District Library is offering livestreamed storytimes and other programming, the "Bummer Game," and a reference question hotline.

Eastern Michigan University's Student Emergency Fund offers up to $750 for students experiencing an unforeseen crisis.

The Eastern Michigan University University Writing Center is offering online writing support for students.

Michigan Works! Southeast facilities are closed, but the organization's services for employers and job seekers are still available via phone appointment. More information is available here.

Riverside Arts Center is offering a free creativity toolkit that provides creative activity prompts for students.

The University of Michigan's Student Emergency Fund offers up to $500 for students unable to meet immediate, essential needs.

The University of Michigan's TRAILS program has compiled this guide to supporting kids' wellness at home during the outbreak.

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District's literacy coordinator has compiled this guide to literacy and other online educational resources.