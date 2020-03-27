COVID-19 Washtenaw County resource guide

The COVID-19 crisis has negatively affected Washtenaw County residents' lives in myriad ways, but many resources are available for those who need help. We'll be updating this list of those resources throughout the crisis.
General resources
Business assistance
Child care assistance
Drop-in child care for essential workers who are continuing to work during Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order is available at the Glacier Hills YMCA Child Development Center, 1200 Earhart Rd. in Ann Arbor. More info is available here.
Essential workers can find other child care through this form.
Education
Employment/unemployment
Food and home goods assistance
Housing assistance
How to support local business
Nonprofit assistance
School lunches (available while schools are closed)
Ann Arbor Public Schools' food distribution plan is available here.
Chelsea School District's food distribution plan is available here.
Dexter Community Schools will distribute free breakfast and lunch on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Mill Creek Middle School, 7305 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd. in Dexter.
Lincoln Consolidated Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in the district on Mondays from 9 a.m.-noon behind Lincoln High School East Cafe, 7425 Willis Rd. in Ypsilanti.
Manchester Community Schools' food distribution plan is available here.
Milan Area Schools' food distribution plan is available here.
Saline Area Schools and Saline Social Services will provide groceries, toilet paper, and soap in the Saline Social Services parking lot at 224 W. Michigan Ave. on Mondays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Whitmore Lake Public Schools' food distribution plan is available here.
Ypsilanti Community Schools are distributing free breakfast and lunch for all children. Children do not need to be enrolled at a YCS school. Distributions happen Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the following sites. Those marked with a double asterisk (**) also have a 4:00-6:00 p.m. pickup option.
A.C.C.E. (1076 Ecorse Road, Ypsi)
Christian Love Fellowship (1601 Stamford Rd, Ypsi)
Community Family Life Center (1375 S. Harris Rd., Ypsi)**
Strong Tower Ministries (134 Spencer, Ln., Ypsi)**
Parkridge Community Center (591 Armstrong, Ypsi)**
CRC Community Resource Center (2057 Tyler Rd, Ypsi)
Eat More Tea, 211 E. Ann St. in Ann Arbor, is making school lunches for families unable to access their local distribution site/time. Lunches are available Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Transit