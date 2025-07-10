Culinary art gallery, kids' art collecting club among new attractions at 2025 Ann Arbor Art Fair

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
The Ann Arbor Art Fair
, returning July 17-19, will span 30 downtown blocks with nearly 1,000 artists and new interactive experiences for all ages. This year’s highlights include the debut of Zingerman’s Original Culinary Arts Gallery
, dedicated youth art spaces, and innovative collaborative art-making zones designed to spark creativity for all ages.
"I’ve been an attendee since 1992, long before I was on the board," says Ann Arbor Art Fair Executive Director Angela Kline. "Every year it gets bigger and better, and features more things for our artists and for our entire community."
Kline explains that the new Zingerman’s Original Culinary Arts Gallery came from a discussion she had with Zingerman’s
co-founder Ari Weinzweig, who had a grand vision of "an enormous tent fitting all of Zingerman’s businesses in one place" as a way to highlight the often-overlooked art of food. The tent will feature seven Zingerman’s businesses with ready-to-eat products available for purchase, and an opportunity to see Zingerman’s chefs and bakers at work.
"We aren’t just highlighting the artwork of the food that Zingerman’s makes, but also highlighting their commitment to working with local artists as well," Kline says. "And the beauty of this tent is we would love to feature Zingerman’s in the future as well, but we could feature any culinary artists in our community."
Also new to the event this year is the Kid Collectors Club
, which Kline explains as an opportunity for fair visitors ages 17 and under to explore art collecting. Exhibiting artists have donated pieces to the space, all priced at $10, for participants to explore and learn how to view and understand art on a deeper level.
"Whether you’re isolated from the arts because of finances or your family didn’t grow up in it, these events give you an opportunity to feel like you belong to the community," Kline says. "It’s nice to be able to create programs that can show you a path to whatever it is you want to be."
Kline says programs like the Kid Collectors Club can make a big impact in the arts community as young art fair attendees become adult art appreciators, collectors, and artists.
"When I was growing up, I got my arts education by attending free events like this with my parents that make it possible for everyone to participate at an equitable level," Kline says. "It’s important for the community to understand that by attending events like these, you’re doing something important for your community."
More information on the fair is available here
.
