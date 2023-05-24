Saline organization works to build community and understanding for those living with dementia

Dementia Friendly Saline founder Jim Mangi at a screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Jim Mangi and volunteer Miriam Vincent at Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline. Doug Coombe

Dementia Friendly Saline founder Jim Mangi at a screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline.

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline.

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline.

Jim Mangi (center) with volunteers at a dementia-friendly screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline.

Dementia Friendly Saline's screening of "Singin' in the Rain" at Emagine Saline.

Dementia Friendly Saline founder Jim Mangi and Emagine Director of Business Development Nick Thomas.