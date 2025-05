From champion carpenter to apparel entrepreneur, Washtenaw CTE students are "powerhouse" achievers

courtesy Eric Jackson Washtenaw Intermediate School District CTE coordinator Eric Jackson.

Doug Coombe Whitmore Lake High School student Jayden Canter.

Doug Coombe Whitmore Lake High School student Jayden Canter.

Doug Coombe Saline High School student Ashley Malinczak.

Doug Coombe Saline High School student Ashley Malinczak.

Doug Coombe Ann Arbor Community High School student Jupiter Gergics.

Doug Coombe Ann Arbor Community High School student Jupiter Gergics.