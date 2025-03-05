Fundraiser invites attendees to experience Ann Arbor Art Center in a new way

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
The Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC)
is set to host its annual fundraising event, A2AC Social, on March 14. This unique experience transforms A2AC’s historic downtown space into a dynamic, interactive gallery where guests can explore four distinct art experiences while enjoying custom cocktails from Ann Arbor Distilling Company
and small bites by Knight’s Steakhouse
. A key focus of the A2AC Social is to redefine what it means to be part of an arts community.
"The whole premise of the social is we are a community arts center, but there’s a perception that if you aren’t taking classes in our building, there’s nothing for you here," says A2AC Executive Director Jenn Queen. "We’re very well known for education, but we’re a lot more than that."
Queen explains that this year’s event is built around the theme of shapes and colors — a deceptively simple approach to artistic expression. She says the theme was specifically chosen in order to provide an accessible creative experience to all attendees, whether they consider themselves "artists" or not.
"For us, taking it down to the basics – focusing on shapes and colors and how profound that can be – it’s a pretty accessible theme," Queen says. "Art doesn’t have to be complicated to be really inspiring."
The social will encourage attendees' hands-on participation through four different arts experiences: a guided self-portrait lesson with Ypsilanti-based artist Kristen Drozdowski, a group collaborative sculpture installation led by Detroit-based multidisciplinary artist Quinn Faylor, a ceramics lesson with A2AC Ceramic Studio Manager Deanne Neiburger, and a theatrical gallery experience directed by A2AC Education Director Jenna Sulecki-Lapping.
"We want people to have a really nice time, not only to understand what we do in our building, but also to experience the impact of art as a human being," Queen explains. "The collaborative process, the feeling of community – that’s what our mission is all about."
Tickets for the A2AC Social are $75 each. Attendees must be 21 years old as of March 15, 2025.
.
"We are a mission-driven nonprofit creating something awesome for the community," Queen says. "It sometimes takes that first step, attending one event, and suddenly, you want to come back, experience it on your own, and support local artists."
