Visual artists of Michigan's music scene to be featured in upcoming festival

The inaugural GIG - The Art of Michigan Music Festival
will spotlight visual artists working in the Michigan music scene from Nov. 8-10 at ART 634
, 634 Mechanic St. in Jackson. Hosted by the GIG Foundation, the event will offer an art exhibit highlighting the work of graphic designers and photographers, live musical performances, and an immersive look at the visual side of Michigan’s music culture.
"I put this event on eight years ago at the Ann Arbor Art Center and it was a lot of fun, but I didn’t have the capacity at the time to put it on again," says GIG Foundation founder, event organizer, and Ann Arbor resident Chuck Marshall. "This time around it’s a lot more, but the focus is still on the Michigan-based visual artists who make the gig posters and the T-shirt designs, and the photographers taking photos at concerts."
GIG’s gallery exhibition will highlight 22 different Michigan-based graphic artists and photographers who work in the music industry, featuring their concert photography, album art and posters, T-shirt designs, and more.
Friday and Saturday will also feature live music, headlined by Michigan-based Myron Elkins
; educational and networking sessions; and a live recording of the podcast "Bad Idea Social Club
" led by Grand Rapids artist Aaron McCall
. On Sunday, attendees will be able to visit GIG’s "Music Market," where they can purchase art from the exhibition’s featured artists, as well as vinyl records and instruments.
"We tried to make sure we got some up-and-coming artists as well as established folks," Marshall says. "I’ve only scratched the surface of the overwhelming level of talent we have around us in our community."
Marshall says that hosting the event in Jackson is his attempt to make the event more centralized for both the featured artists and for attendees coming from across Michigan. He explains that while putting on an event of this scope "costs quite a bit of money," he hopes that establishing the nonprofit GIG Foundation will make it possible to hold the event annually. He hopes to be able to pay performers stipends as well.
"We wanted to create this as a nonprofit to hopefully keep it going in the future," Marshall says. "Depending on how this year’s event plays out will determine if we’re able to go as big and as hard again next year."
To learn more about GIG and to see a full schedule of events, visit the Life in Michigan website
. Tickets can be purchased here
, starting at $25.
"The main thing I hope people come away with is a greater appreciation for the volume and expertise of the art that is here, both visually and musically," Marshall says. "You’ve probably been impacted by the visuals of your favorite band or album, and this is a great way for folks to come out and soak up all that awesome artwork coming from your state."
Photos courtesy of Chuck Marshall.
