High schoolers get an early start on health care careers through Washtenaw County CTE programs

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features stories written by Washtenaw County youth with guidance from Concentrate staff mentors, as well as adult-written stories spotlighting local youth perspective. In this installment, student writer Eliza Gallippo looks into how students are getting a health care career jumpstart through career technical education programs in Washtenaw County.
17-year-old Ashley Malinczak is one of many students getting a health care career jumpstart through career technical education (CTE) programs in Washtenaw County.
Malinczak, a senior at Saline High School, has always had a passion for health care. She first heard about CTE programs through other students, her sister, and teachers. Intrigued, Malinczak attended a South and West Washtenaw Consortium
CTE open house. It was the start of her journey toward becoming a certified nursing assistant (CNA) while still in high school.
"I also wanted to take health science, too, to get more of the nursing aspect. So I applied for the course when I was a junior or sophomore," Malinczak says. "I would tell my friends who are in ninth or 10th grade about the courses and say how great they are."
She explains that the CTE nursing program at Saline High School is centered on the Saline Evangelical Senior Home. Students like herself volunteer for a span of four to five weeks, gaining comprehensive real-life experience. Students are then able to take the state’s CNA test.
Speaking to her CTE experience, Malinczak shares that she’s more passionate and ready for a future career in nursing.
Make a move
Ryan Rowe, the career technical education director at the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, starts presenting CTE programs to 10th grade students. The goal is to prepare them for the future choices they will get once they're juniors and seniors.
He explains that students who join nursing CTE programs show true hope and are a wonderful example of what future caretakers are in store. He says there is always a need for doctors with the utmost experience and passion who want to truly put in work toward helping our community.
He highlights that the experience students get from participating in clinical rotations supports them in figuring out if nursing is something they want to pursue in the future. They’re a great way for students to test their willingness to work such a demanding career.
"It's important that students figure that out before they graduate," Rowe says. "So if they do decide to do that, or they do change their mind, they do it in high school, where they don't have to pay for that experience."
Dawn Welt, health science instructor and Health Occupations Students of America advisor in the Saline School District, runs a health science CTE class that specializes in medical terminology and CNA training. This combined class provides hands-on skill training, including CPR and first aid.
"It’s amazing," she says. "Almost all of the students use the skills taught in this class, all the time."
Pauline
Conley is a registered nurse and the health science instructor at Huron High School in Ann Arbor. She specializes in teaching all aspects of the medical field through a CTE health science class. Her end goal is to see students achieve the highest level of career exploration.
Conley says the program's shadowing period gives insight into "a variety of health care careers where students might want to work, in all kinds of settings." Students can explore the medical field and aren't limited when it comes to their curiosity.
Adding to Rowe’s insights, she says that sometimes students "become interested in the medical field, and find out it's not for them." This creates an eye-opening chance to see the inner workings that they may not have considered beforehand.
Conley also points to another important part of CTE conversations: Students are able to get health care-related jobs at just 16 or 17 years old. Beyond this, they can be employed with a stable income while attending college.
No cost for students, valuable for community
CTE programs are free of cost, allowing everyone who wants to join to be included. CTE nursing and health science programs within Washtenaw County high schools offer an equal opportunity for everyone, no matter their financial position. There are currently around 50 CTE nursing and health science students between Huron and Pioneer high schools in Ann Arbor. Conley hopes that number will continue to grow as soon as the next school year.
Rowe, Welt, and Conley’s shared goal is to expand the programs to more students so that hospitals can have more support and education staff for the next generation. In the health science and nursing CTE programs there is a real hope for the next generation's ability to adjust and excel in the medical field.
"Urgent cares and other facilities are in desperate need of individuals to work in health care," Rowe says.
Doug CoombeSaline High School student Ashley Malinczak.
Malinczak, who now has CTE experience supporting her future career path, says that the programs are a "really cool" career building block that allows students to flourish as future medical caretakers.
"They definitely help prepare kids for their future very well, especially if they want to major in something like nursing," she says. "It'll already put them a step ahead once they start college."
Author bio:
My name is Eliza Gallippo. I am a ninth grade student who just got promoted from middle school to high school. I, myself, am passionate towards learning about the medical field and found that writing this piece was a great opportunity to learn and present my future chances. Writing this piece was truly an honor and I'm glad to be a part of spreading word on such an important topic that needs to be showcased and taken into consideration in a brighter spotlight.
Photos by Doug Coombe.
Concentrate staffer Jaishree Drepaul served as Eliza's mentor on this story.