New internship program helps underrepresented students find "a place in tech" at Ann Arbor companies

A2EF DEI Internship Program partner Trista Van Tine, Director at Ann Arbor Entrepreneurs Fund.

A2EF DEI Internship Program participant Sabrina Xiao.

A2EF DEI Internship Program partner Kristy Allen, People Operations Lead at Workit Health.

A2EF DEI Internship Program participant Mohamed Said.

A2EF DEI Internship Program partner Jake Koppinger, CEO at FreightRoll.