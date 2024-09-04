New public nature preserve to open in Manchester Township, thanks to local conservancy's efforts

The Ann Arbor-based Legacy Land Conservancy
(Legacy) is building momentum in its conservation efforts, recently adding an eighth property to its collection of public nature preserves and making plans for a ninth.
Legacy added Iron Creek Preserve
, a 79-acre property in Manchester Township, to its system of nature preserves in early 2024. Legacy Development Director Krista Gjestland says the land was donated to Legacy "by a family who has roots on the land since the 1940s." Legacy is also negotiating over land to create a ninth preserve, its first ever in Jackson County, but staff aren't discussing details of that project yet.
Legacy Land Protection Director Susan LaCroix says Legacy is always looking for new tools and ways to approach conservation, but the nonprofit most commonly uses one of two methods to preserve land. The first is conservation easements
, agreements that allow landowners to retain use of the land while indefinitely restricting development and protecting the land as farmland or natural area. The second is Legacy's nature preserves across the county, from Ann Arbor to Stockbridge.
Legacy's recently revised mission statement says the nonprofit aims to protect land and water to support communities "forever," and LaCroix says that word is important when it comes to Iron Creek Preserve.
Doug CoombeLegacy Land Conservancy Land Protection Director Susan LaCroix.
"We're in the middle of trying to raise funds to permanently steward that property," she says. "And a fen on that property needs a little extra love to keep that ecosystem intact."
Gjestland says it's exciting to hold a grand opening, but "the work doesn't end with the ribbon-cutting."
"It's about preservation, so that stewardship fund will help provide the financial piece that supports the 'forever' in our mission statement," Gjestland says.
Doug CoombeLegacy Land Conservancy Development Director Krista Gjestland.
Legacy staff hope to wrap up that fundraising cycle and open the preserve to the public in spring of 2025. In the meantime, staff have already started on some infrastructure upgrades on the property, including a parking area and a newer, sturdier bridge to replace the existing one that crosses Iron Creek.
Two upcoming volunteer work days at Iron Creek, scheduled for Sept. 25 and 28, will allow area residents a sneak peak before the preserve is officially open to the public. Participating in a work day doesn't require any special training, but volunteers will pull invasive weeds, maintain boardwalks, or pick up trash.
LaCroix says that publicly-accessible preserved land allows Legacy to engage the public in meaningful ways, including through events like the work days.
"They're educational opportunities for people to learn about invasive species on their property or neighboring properties, so they can get more involved in the ecosystems they may be caring for," she says. "It's also a great way to showcase restoration opportunities. Once we have a couple preserves restored, people can see we're making an impact."
Doug CoombeIron Creek Preserve in Manchester Township.
She says equity and access are a big part of the conservancy's mission as well.
"Not everyone is able to live on 10 or more acres and have access to green spaces," LaCroix says. "We really believe that part of safeguarding Michigan's land and water is making it available to the public, so they can connect with nature."
LaCroix notes that Iron Creek Preserve is part of an overall conservation trend in the greater Manchester area. Legacy already owns the Sharon Hills Preserve in Sharon Township, adjacent to Manchester.
LaCroix says the conservancy has applied for wetland conservation funds focused on the western Lake Erie basin, and it has recently been awarded funding for water improvement projects in the greater Manchester area. The funds came from Ducks Unlimited, which was chosen by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to serve as a co-administrator of $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Doug CoombeKrista Gjestland and Susan LaCroix at Iron Creek Preserve.
"There does seem to be a great amount of momentum for conservation in the Manchester area right now, particularly wetlands and projects that would improve water quality," LaCroix says.
Gjestland says publicly available nature areas "crack the door open for people of all ages from all around the county and surrounding areas, from all walks of life, to be able to explore nature."
"Not a lot of people have a backyard full of trillium, but they can all experience a little trillium in the spring [at a preserve]," she says.
Area residents interested in work days at Legacy preserves can find out more on the Legacy website's events page
.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
All photos by Doug Coombe.
