Jazz, folk, open mic, and more return to Ypsi Freighthouse for University Musical Society residency

Ann Arbor's University Musical Society (UMS)
will bring dynamic, family-friendly arts programming back to the Ypsilanti Freighthouse from April 3-19 at little to no cost for attendees. Following two successful UMS residencies at the Freighthouse last year, this spring's residency will feature performances, arts education, and creative exploration shaped by community input.
"UMS is delighted to return to the Ypsilanti Freighthouse for our fifth residency, a testament to our commitment to this vibrant community," says Lilian Varner, UMS' marketing and media relations manager. "Building on the success of past residencies, where we've prioritized free and accessible events and listened deeply to local voices, this spring's program delivers what Ypsilanti wants."
Doug CoombeMarion Hayden.
One group making its Freighthouse debut in April is the Detroit-based all-women jazz band Straight Ahead
. Bassist Marion Hayden says she and her bandmates are excited to put on a show in the historic Freighthouse. While this is their first time playing that specific venue, they already have a strongly positive impression of Ypsi's music community from their experience playing the Frog Island Jazz Festival.
"The Ypsilanti community is very tied into the arts in a way that we feel is very organic," Hayden says. "We have a pretty long performance history together, but performing at the Frog Island Jazz Festival was very impactful for us."
Hayden highlights the importance of UMS organizing events that highlight local artists and performers. While the residency's spring lineup features artists like the New York-based composer and kanunist Firas Zreik
, as well as Detroit-based sonic meditation practitioner Sophiyah Elizabeth
, attendees can also expect musicians from both Ann Arbor and Ypsi.
"Locally focused arts are so rich because these artists are embedded in the community," Hayden says. "There’s a broader and richer conversation to be had with the artists who are in your area."
The residency will also bring Ypsi folk band Frontier Ruckus
to the Freighthouse for the first time. Frontier Ruckus member and Ypsi resident Zach Nichols recalls seeing performances and attending events at the Freighthouse alongside his bandmate David Jones. He says the band is thrilled to return to the location as part of the series, and expresses particular appreciation for the fact that all residency events are free or pay-what-you-wish starting at $5.
Doug CoombeFrontier Ruckus, L to R Zach Nichols, Matthew Milia, and David Jones.
"Frontier Ruckus rarely plays in Ypsilanti, so that in and of itself is exciting," Nichols says. "The fact that the show offers pay-what-you-wish tickets for fans feels great, not to mention the historical significance of the place."
Like Nichols, Hayden also was excited by UMS’s pay-what-you-can model, stating that it positively impacts both the audience and the artists. She feels that the residency program allows audience members to have unique musical experiences in a way that feels "low-risk." She says it also gives artists an opportunity to explore and try out new things they may not always have a chance to do during their regular performing season.
"One of the big things that UMS can do is bring something different to the table in a way that’s affordable to the audience," Hayden says. "The fact that UMS would support artists to this extent makes for a really good environment to bring something that the community may not usually see here."
While Frontier Ruckus and Straight Ahead are new to the Freighthouse, the Open Mic Night at the Freighthouse
will return once again this spring. Hosted by Ypsi-based singer-songwriter Rochelle Clark, the entirely free event speaks to the residency program's core purpose: bringing people together to support and uplift local artists.
Doug CoombeRochelle Clark.
"An open mic is a lovely way to meet community members and hear something you may not hear otherwise," Clark says. "It doesn’t matter if you’re getting up to perform or you’re engaging with the talent being shared as part of the audience. It’s an event that is creating and fostering a third space for people."
Clark is also reprising her role as open mic host. She says she calls on her own experience performing at open mic events to craft a "positive and fun atmosphere" for performers and audience members alike. She says previous Freighthouse open mic nights have been very well received, with many performers returning to the mic themselves or bringing along their friends to sign up.
"We are there to support and encourage everybody that is opting to get up and share," Clark says. "Whether it’s a joke, a dance, music, or practicing a speech, it’s an act of bravery that needs to be acknowledged for what it is."
Doug CoombeInfinite River performing at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse for UMS' "Beautiful Noise" concert.
Varner, Clark, Hayden, and Nichols all emphasize the power of the arts to build community and foster connection. Whether attending a performance, workshop, or open mic night, visitors can expect an inviting atmosphere that encourages interaction and support. For hosts like Clark, it’s about creating spaces where people come together in meaningful ways.
"Events where we are really intentionally creating community are really important right now," Clark says. "In my mind, being able to interact with people you know or don’t know in a different way can lead to more positivity, and continue to create a community that feels positive."
"We're eager to keep the momentum going and continue activating this historic space in meaningful ways for the community," Varner says.
Photos by Doug Coombe.