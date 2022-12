Voices of Youth: Poetry on mental health

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series , which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student Jessica Ruffin shares her poetry on mental health.The room's silence sounds like a thousand voicesMy mind blanks when I open my mouthThe teacher speaks yet I can't hear a wordI cover my ears.The silence screamsAll i hear is nothing yet everythingThe sounds waver as if underwaterI feel a tap and i gaspOxygen fills my lungsyet i am still suffocatingMy eyes water yet tears dont fall.The teacher speaks louderbut they get quieterDarkness fills my mind like a voidHave I fallen yet?