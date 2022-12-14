Voices of Youth: Poetry on mental health

Jessica Ruffin. Jessica Ruffin
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student Jessica Ruffin shares her poetry on mental health.
Overwhelmed
The room's silence sounds like a thousand voices
My mind blanks when I open my mouth
The teacher speaks yet I can't hear a word
I cover my ears.
The silence screams
All i hear is nothing yet everything
The sounds waver as if underwater
I feel a tap and i gasp
Oxygen fills my lungs
yet i am still suffocating
My eyes water yet tears dont fall.
The teacher speaks louder
but they get quieter
Darkness fills my mind like a void
Have I fallen yet?
Jessica Ruffin is a ninth grader at Ypsilanti Community High School. Concentrate staffer Sarah Rigg served as her mentor on this project.
To learn more about Concentrate's Voices of Youth project and read other installments in the series, click here.