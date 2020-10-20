

Today as I write, I’m thinking about something a colleague said yesterday. We were talking through supporting our staff who are parents or caregivers as we all re-imagine the fall, school and life. We talked about providing childcare stipends (please consider donating) or resourcing pandemic pods, or, tapping state funds so they could scale back on hours through the WorkShare program (ummm, Congress, we're waiting....).



At the end of the call we wondered aloud…what if paused our organizations just long enough for our colleagues to be able to be with their babies and loved ones during this fall. What if we didn't have to try to figure out how to 'make it work' like so many are having to? What if we modeled a new way of being?



What if we radically transformed our work and our sector the way families are re-imagining their lives?

