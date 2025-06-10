Photo essay: Ypsi Pride 2025

Ypsi Pride
returned to Ypsilanti's Depot Town on June 9 with the theme "Our Stories." The event featured musical performances, drag shows, vendors, food, drinks, and more. Concentrate's On the Ground Ypsilanti reporter, Lee Van Roth; managing photographer, Doug Coombe; and managing editor, Patrick Dunn, were on the scene. Here are just a few of the Pride attendees and entertainers we saw around Depot Town.
Doug CoombeMel A., Trish U., and Nya S. at Ypsi Pride.
"I just moved here recently. This is my first Pride in Michigan," said attendee Mel A. "Everyone looks so good, and seeing all the faces around has been more than enough."
Ypsi Pride 2025 was also Trish U.'s first Pride in Michigan: "I haven't done Pride in years, and it feels so safe here. There’s been a lot of discourse recently about why certain people shouldn’t be at Pride, like straight allies, but Pride is for everyone. If you’re an ally, come out. Pride isn’t exclusive. "
"Pride is for anybody and everybody," added attendee Nya S. "Whether you’re in the community or not, come as you are or as you aren’t. You can be whatever you want to be."
Doug CoombeMicah Bookout of the Eastern Michigan University Oral History Program at Ypsi Pride.
"Ypsi Pride is the biggest Pride I’ve been to, and it’s a great experience to see the community come together," said EMU Oral History Program student Micah Bookout. "As a trans person, it’s very easy to feel alone right now, and it’s great to be here together as one."
"Ypsi is a very queer city in a lot of ways, and queer history is so intertwined with Ypsi’s history," Bookout said. "Whatever’s happening with and around this community, we’re all here for each other, and it’s very palpable support."
Doug CoombeViolet C. and Yeni C. at Ypsi Pride.
"I’m bi, I have friends that are also in the LGBT community, and my first time coming to Ypsi Pride was the best experience ever," said attendee Violet C. "... I’m comfortable here where it looks and feels like a community. Everyone wants love and respect. Just be kind and respectful to everyone."
"I came out to my mom at my first Ypsi Pride in 2021," said attendee Yeni C. "I just relate to the community and everyone here. I love Ypsi Pride. ... If you’re coming to Pride for the first time, don’t think too much about what you wear or if you’ll embarrass yourself. It’s a time to be completely who you are. Wear the colors and the flags, all of it."
Doug CoombeAlexis Braun Marks, Finn Vicent-Fix, and Matt Jones of the Eastern Michigan University Archives with Ypsi Pride Ghost attendee.Doug CoombeTonio Adonis performs on the Ypsi Pride Street Stage.Doug Coombe2025 Ypsi Pride staff members selling merch at the Ypsi Pride tent.Doug CoombeTwo 2025 Ypsi Pride attendees showering the crowd with bubbles.Doug CoombeYpsi Pride 2025 attendees.Doug CoombeOut Loud Chorus performs on the Ypsi Pride Street Stage.Doug CoombeUnveiled Dance at 2025 Ypsi Pride.Doug CoombeYpsi Pride 2025 attendees.Doug CoombeU.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, drag performer Zooey Gaychanel, and Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown at Ypsi Pride 2025.Doug CoombeYpsi Pride 2025 attendees.Doug CoombeLior of the band Premium Rat plays violin at Ypsi Pride 2025.Doug CoombeAllie Sciulla performing with Carmel Liburdi at the Ypsi Pride Freighthouse Stage.Doug CoombeYpsi Pride 2025 attendees.Doug CoombeZooey Gaychanel interviews Ypsi Pride 2025 attendees.Doug CoombeZooey Gaychanel performing at the Ypsi Pride Street Stage.Doug CoombeSir Guy performs on the Ypsi Pride Street Stage.Doug CoombeInara d'shire performs at the Ypsi Pride Street Stage. Doug CoombeAurelia Aura performs at the Ypsi Pride Street Stage.Doug CoombeCavity performs Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" at the Ypsi Pride Street Stage.
