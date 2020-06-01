PHOTO ESSAY: Ann Arbor's June 1 police brutality protest

Organizer Trische' Duckworth speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Protestors listen to speakers on the Diag. Doug Coombe
Trische' Duckworth speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Washtenaw County Commissioner Ricky Jefferson speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Sha'Teina Grady El speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Dan Grady El speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Protestors listen to speakers on the Diag. Doug Coombe
State Rep. Yousef Rabhi speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Washtenaw County prosecutor candidate Eli Savit speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
State Sen. Jeff Irwin speaks at the protest. Doug Coombe
Protestors leave the Diag, embarking on a march through Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Dan Grady El and Sha'Teina Grady El (center) march hand in hand. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Dan Grady El and Sha'Teina Grady El (center) march hand in hand. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Sha'Teina Grady El speaks at Main Street and Liberty Street in downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors march down Main Street in Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors, joined by Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox (in police uniform and cap), march through Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors approach the Ann Arbor Municipal Center. Doug Coombe
The crowd of protestors gathers at the Ann Arbor Municipal Center. Doug Coombe
Sha'Teina Grady El addresses the protestors at the Ann Arbor Municipal Center as Dan Grady El looks on. Doug Coombe
Protestors gather at the Ann Arbor Municipal Center. Doug Coombe
Protestors gather at the Ann Arbor Municipal Center. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor. Doug Coombe
People gathered on the Diag and then marched through downtown Ann Arbor Monday to protest police brutality, including the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police violence against Ypsilanti Township resident Sha'Teina Grady El. Grady El was punched by a Washtenaw County sheriff's deputy in a video that has prompted local outcry in addition to the protests over Floyd's killing that have taken place across the nation. Grady El and her husband Dan Grady El both spoke at the protest and headed up the march, and several local elected officials spoke as well.
We were proud to join the protestors today, while also documenting the event. Here's what we saw in photo form; you can also view our livestream of the protest here
.
All photos by Doug Coombe.