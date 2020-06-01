Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor on June 1.
Protestors march through downtown Ann Arbor on June 1. Doug Coombe

PHOTO ESSAY: Ann Arbor's June 1 police brutality protest

Doug Coombe and Patrick Dunn | Monday, June 01, 2020
People gathered on the Diag and then marched through downtown Ann Arbor Monday to protest police brutality, including the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police violence against Ypsilanti Township resident Sha'Teina Grady El. Grady El was punched by a Washtenaw County sheriff's deputy in a video that has prompted local outcry in addition to the protests over Floyd's killing that have taken place across the nation. Grady El and her husband Dan Grady El both spoke at the protest and headed up the march, and several local elected officials spoke as well.

We were proud to join the protestors today, while also documenting the event. Here's what we saw in photo form; you can also view our livestream of the protest here.

All photos by Doug Coombe.

