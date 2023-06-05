Photo essay: The people and performances of Ypsi Pride 2023

Haus M.D. Drag performers go beyond the stage at the Freighthouse with the "Dragging Through the Decades Show." Ypsilanti drag king Burnie Mac takes the audience to the '70s. Rylee Barnsdale Ypsilanti drag queen Chanel Hunter hosts and performs at Ypsi Pride’s "Family Drag" show in the Ypsilanti Freighthouse. Rylee Barnsdale Pride attendees line up at The Treat Truck to beat the heat. The truck offered vegan soft-serve and cool beverages throughout the festival. Rylee Barnsdale Out Loud Chorus performs various nature-related songs, including a vocal jazz performance featuring a flute solo, on Ypsi Pride’s street stage. Rylee Barnsdale After perusing vendors on Cross Street, a crowd forms at Pride’s Cross Street stage to enjoy live music and entertainment. Rylee Barnsdale Cross Street fills with vendors and attendants, including Eastern Michigan University’s LGBT Resource Center, Ypsilanti Arts Supply, and Blue Ocean Faith Church Ann Arbor. Rylee Barnsdale Michigan-based GAH Art Studios sells art at the Freighthouse, with a public collaborative painting for attendants to add their artistic answers to the question "What does Ypsi PRIDE mean to you?" Rylee Barnsdale Ann Arbor comedian Finn St. John performs a set at the Freighthouse stage. Rylee Barnsdale Haus M.D. Drag’s G.G. Bussy takes the Freighthouse audience to the 2000s for the "Dragging Through the Decades Show," performing Lady Gaga. Rylee Barnsdale Local drag king Sir Guy performs Elton John’s "I’m Still Standing" on Ypsi Pride’s street stage. Rylee Barnsdale Ann Arbor drag king Amanduh Heaux waves a progress flag and jumps off the Cross Street stage to greet the crowd during a performance of "Raise Your Glass" by P!nk. Rylee Barnsdale Cross Street stage host and Heads Over Heels Drag & Variety Shows host Zooey Gaychanel thanks the crowd for coming to Ypsi Pride before snapping photos of the audience. Rylee Barnsdale Zooey Gaychanel walks the runway and closes the Cross Street stage’s drag show. Rylee Barnsdale The Freighthouse stage combines comedy and burlesque with a rousing performance of Queen’s "Don’t Stop Me Now," with a performer costumed as Freddie Mercury. Rylee Barnsdale Cross Street businesses get into the Pride spirit, decorating storefronts with rainbow flags and other displays. All windows at Aubree’s Pizza were painted with Pride flags in celebration. Rylee Barnsdale

Ypsi Pride took place June 2 in Ypsilanti's Depot Town. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the people, attractions, and performances Concentrate's On the Ground Ypsilanti reporter, Rylee Barnsdale, saw while taking in the festivities.



Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.