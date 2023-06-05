Out Loud Chorus closes their performance on Ypsi Pride’s Cross Street stage with "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" by Diana Ross.
Ypsilanti

Photo essay: The people and performances of Ypsi Pride 2023

Rylee Barnsdale | Monday, June 5, 2023
Ypsi Pride took place June 2 in Ypsilanti's Depot Town. Here are some of the people, attractions, and performances we saw while taking in the festivities.
Ypsi Pride took place June 2 in Ypsilanti's Depot Town. Click through the slideshow above to see some of the people, attractions, and performances Concentrate's On the Ground Ypsilanti reporter, Rylee Barnsdale, saw while taking in the festivities.

Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
