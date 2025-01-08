Program encouraging EMU community to support Ypsi businesses marks successful third year

December marked the end of the third year of "Explore Ypsi," a program designed to encourage new EMU students, faculty, and staff to visit and patronize downtown Ypsi's small businesses. Explore Ypsi is an initiative of the Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority
(DDA) in collaboration with Eastern Michigan University’s (EMU) Engage@EMU
and GameAbove
. Now, DDA staff, their Engage@EMU partners, and participating small businesses are reflecting on the program as they await confirmation of a fourth year of the program.
Explore Ypsi is a digital gift card program funded through GameAbove. EMU students, staff, and faculty can receive free $10 gift cards throughout the fall semester to use at participating businesses in Ypsi's West Cross Street, downtown, and Depot Town districts. The program handed out 2,000 gift cards this year to encourage those new to campus to spend more time in the downtown spaces surrounding EMU.
DDA Executive Director Elize Jekabson says the success of EMU and the small business community are intrinsically linked. Explore Ypsi aims to uplift and support everyone, from students and small business owners to longtime Ypsi residents who already frequent downtown spaces.
"I’ve worked in the city in some capacity for over 10 years, whether through First Fridays
or the DDA. It has always been a challenge to get EMU students across the street to visit our districts," Jekabson says. "Last year was our first try at expanding the program into all three districts, and every year is more and more successful as we continue to figure out how to run the program seamlessly."
Jekabson explains that when the program first started in 2022, participating businesses were limited to the West Cross Street area, given the district's proximity to campus. She hopes this initiative will encourage EMU's campus community to find new favorite restaurants and shops not just across the street, but in downtown and Depot Town as well.
"We identified that a lot of people get a little bit of anxiety trying out a new place, and that it’s easier to keep going somewhere new once you’ve been there once," Jekabson says. "We wanted to get new students into downtown, West Cross, and Depot Town for the first time, and get them acquainted with the district so that they go back."
After the success of Explore Ypsi’s first year, GameAbove approached the DDA about providing more support to the program. This ultimately led to the collaboration between the DDA and Engage@EMU, whose staff have been instrumental in connecting directly with those on campus – both in passing out gift cards and finding out what kinds of businesses students and staff are interested in visiting. Engage@EMU Communications and Operations Manager Sam Carter says that many students she’s interacted with actually chose to go to EMU because of its location, and Ypsi’s small businesses were a major factor in their decision.
"When I was a student, my first adventure off campus was to use my Explore Ypsi card," Carter says. "Most students are eager to explore local businesses they’ve been excited to try, or they ask me about my personal favorite spots."
To spread the program’s reach even further in 2024, Carter says gift cards were made available to not just EMU students and staff, but also to Early College Alliance students – high school students from across Washtenaw County who receive dual education at their home campus and EMU.
"Ypsi offers an abundance of wonderful resources and gathering spots, so staying cooped up in a dorm room would be a missed opportunity," Carter says. "Engage@EMU hopes to continue this partnership with the Ypsilanti DDA and GameAbove in the future. Students, staff, and faculty are thrilled to be included in this Explore Ypsi initiative."
The 2024 Explore Ypsi program included 25 businesses ranging from restaurants and gift shops to the Ypsilanti Farmers Market
and Star Studio
hair salon. Candace Cavazos, owner of The Deep End Cafe
, was excited to have her business included in the program for the first time this fall.
"We definitely saw more revenue because of the program since people were able to spend more than they normally would," Cavazos says. "Every $10 gift card counts and matters. It makes an impact on those who participate."
Despite the revenue increase, however, Cavazos says the overall number of customers at her business remained about the same from 2023 to 2024. She says her business and others in the West Cross district can use all the support they can get to better connect to the EMU community just across the street.
"Whenever students come to our cafe, they didn’t know that we were here or that any of us on West Cross were here. They’re unaware of what Ypsi has to offer them," Cavazos says. "We want the people living here and going to school here to know about what we have to offer, but having the resources and people power to do that work seems to be a struggle we’re all facing together."
As Explore Ypsi enters its off-season, Jekabson and her team at the DDA will be working on updating and improving the program with the hope that it will return for a fourth year. To learn more about the program and to see a full list of participating businesses, head to the program’s website
. Business owners interested in learning more and potentially being added to the 2025 list of participating businesses can click here
.
"We’re starting to hear more interest from other communities with universities in them to do similar programs. It’s always a good thing when people want to mimic what we’re doing," Jekabson says. "Once we consistently get the word out, I think that Explore Ypsi can be something that really turns around the student relationship with Ypsilanti and these downtown spaces."
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
All photos by Doug Coombe.