Quilting, weaving, and other fiber arts take the spotlight in upcoming Ann Arbor expo

The Ann Arbor District Library
(AADL) will host its third annual Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo (AAFAX)
on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its downtown branch, 343 S. Fifth Ave. in Ann Arbor. This year's event will spotlight the history and origins of fiber arts such as quilting, spinning, and weaving, featuring live demos, presentations, and hands-on activities. Local vendors and over 30 fiber artists from across the state will fill the library's lobby, offering accessories, patterns, books, dyes, and more for fiber arts enthusiasts of all levels.
AAFAX co-producer and AADL library technician Lucy Schramm says AAFAX emphasizes allowing artists of all skill levels the opportunity to try new skills in a "drop-in" style, as opposed to taking up a dedicated hour of class time. AADL has been hosting a number of fiber arts-related programs leading up to AAFAX, including some taught by Schramm herself, to promote the expo and give library patrons the opportunity to learn something new.
"There has been a rise in textile arts being elevated and being understood to be an art form recently," Schramm says. "It's nice for us to continue looking at the 'arts' in fiber arts in a similar vein."
Lia Giannotti PhotographyThe downtown Ann Arbor District Library's lobby during the 2024 Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo.
Since its inception in 2023, Schramm says AAFAX has sought to make fiber arts feel more accessible to novices while hopefully teaching something new to veterans of the medium.
"I like to think that we're hitting all these levels, from beginners up to people who are professionals in the field and people who are very knowledgeable," Schramm says. "You could have never touched yarn before in your life and find out the amazing things you can do with it. You don't need to know that much, or anything at all, to take something and change it."
This year, Schramm and her fellow AAFAX organizers are doubling down on their respect for fiber arts not just as community members, but as fiber artists themselves looking to explore and learn more about the medium. Schramm says AAFAX is just as much an opportunity to educate attendees on various forms of fiber arts, from quilting to embroidery, as it is a way of bringing together and uplifting members of the local fiber arts community.
"For us, the people putting the expo on, we have a lot of enthusiasm for the event and for fiber arts overall," Schramm says. "... Putting all these things together in one place is so exciting, and even if you don't like fiber arts, it's a really fun day."
AADLA vendor at the 2024 Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo.
A full schedule of 2025 AAFAX events and featured vendors can be found here
.
"In the past two years, there's been a great feeling of community at this event. There's this excitement in the patrons, as well as the vendors and presenters, of 'What can I try next?'" Schramm says. "We have a very strong, vibrant, and talented fiber arts community in this area, and it's nice to find a way to bring all these people together."
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Lobby wide shot photo by Lia Giannotti Photography. All other photos courtesy of AADL.
