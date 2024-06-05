Q&A: Ypsi's first Youth Poet Laureate on her inspirations and aspirations

Define Love

by Ruth Mella



As a child, love's innocence unfurls,

Playground whispers, secret worlds.

Sharing crayons, laughter's sweet art,

In the realm of youth, love's where we start.



In the tapestry of time, love grows mature,

Weathered storms, a connection pure.

Lines on faces, memories intertwine,

Adult love, aged like a vintage wine.



