Singer-songwriter May Erlewine embraces rock 'n' roll and vulnerability on new album

Michigan singer-songwriter May Erlewine
will celebrate the release of her latest album, "What It Takes
," with a show at the Ark, 316 S. Main St. in Ann Arbor, on April 6. Renowned for her evocative lyrics and emotional depth, Erlewine’s music offers a window into both vulnerability and strength.
"The last record was so tender, so careful, and very intimate," Erlewine says of her 2023 album "The Real Thing." "These songs [on "What It Takes"] still have a lot of tenderness to them, but we let the players be totally free and go into that zone of their musical capacity. It was pretty easy and fluid."
With "What It Takes," Erlewine embraces a fresh direction while staying true to the heartfelt songwriting that defines her work. She explains that both "The Real Thing" and "What It Takes" had the same band of musicians, but on the new album she wanted to allow herself and her collaborators to "really rock out" while recording with producer Theo Katzman
. (Katzman will also open Erlewine's Ark performance.)
"I’ve always loved rock and roll, but I’ve never found the opportunity to go there at this stage in my career," Erlewine says. "This album felt like returning to a part of myself and exploring a new part of music."
Erlewine says she drew on her "longing and desire" in writing the record, seeking to be "extremely vulnerable" about her own emotions. The album’s title track, a love song, features lyrics about self-respect and moving forward through life with a loved one, even when it’s difficult. Dreamy and introspective instrumentals strike a balance between Erlewine’s typical folk sound and the strong emotion in the lyrics.
"My relationship with my creative process is very sacred to me," Erlewine says. "I really love these moments where putting a new lens on something allows you to have new inspiration and honor the creative self."
Erlewine also channels the weight of the present moment into "What It Takes," using her songs to process complex emotions and embracing vulnerability.
"I think you can hear more anger in some of these songs, and there’s a lot to be angry about right now," she says. "... Some of these songs serve that angry part of us, I hope in a productive way."
Erlewine first performed at the Ark during an open mic night as a teenager, and she says each performance there is impactful. She hopes those in the audience "come together in a beloved community" and feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable with each other long after the show has concluded. She says that in "divisive times," the community in a space like the Ark is invaluable.
"I have this reverence for the Ark, its history, and the people who have kept it alive," Erlewine says. "I’m so grateful that the community continues to uplift and support that venue. It’s very special."
While Erlewine’s April 6 performance is sold out, tickets are still available for a number of other stops on her current tour, including other Michigan dates. A full schedule of appearances and ticket information can be found on her website
. More information about Erlewine's music can be found here
.
"I have no idea how or in what way the songs will be received, but they go out into the world and become useful to people in whatever ways they do," Erlewine says. "Music is so powerful in that way. It’s a good ally."
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Photo courtesy of May Erlewine.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.