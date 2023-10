Dexter coalition engages teens in preventing substance use among peers

Dexter High School senior Mia Hilliard.

SRSLY Dexter director Chrissie Kremzier.

University of Michigan Addiction Research Center researcher Erin Bonar.

SRSLY Dexter program coordinator Ursula Anderson.

SRSLY Dexter's Ursula Anderson, Mia Hilliard, and Chrissie Kremzier at Dexter High School