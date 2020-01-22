Startup Story Night seeks Southeast Michigan entrepreneurs' submissions for storytelling event

The New Economy Initiative (NEI), in partnership with Model D Media (Concentrate's sister publication in Detroit), is excited to announce the Startup Story Night 2020: “In Good Company” event!

When it comes to success, is there really such a thing as being “self-made”? Despite the popular phrase, it’s safe to say no one achieves their definition of success without an assist from someone (family, friends, mentors, etc.), or something (environment, experience, etc.), along the way.

Four local entrepreneurs will take the stage at Cliff Bell's on March 19, 2020, to perform stories of the people, places, and things that helped put (or keep) them on the path to success. Shannon Cason, host of the In Good Co. Detroit podcast and Moth GrandSlam champion, will work with each of the storytellers in advance of the event!

Share your experience HERE by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, for a chance to present at this year’s storytelling event!

New to Startup Story Night?

Startup Story Night (SUSN) is a platform for entrepreneurs in Southeast Michigan to share their experiences in opening, owning and running their own businesses.

The process is simple: Local entrepreneurs submit their stories in line with the night’s theme. A selection committee carefully chooses four storytellers, who spend the weeks leading up to the big night working with the host to hone their stories for the live event. Previous themes include “Don’t Call it a Comeback,” “That A-Ha Moment” and “Love What You Do”.

