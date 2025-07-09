Tommy Prine, son of folk legend John Prine, to perform in Ann Arbor

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
Tommy Prine, son of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, will perform July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Ark
in Ann Arbor in advance of the Aug. 20 release of his new EP, "Love Circle."
Prine recently checked in with Concentrate for an email interview. We chatted about his new EP ("all newbies," he says; "I am very proud of all of them"); the big and small ways his life changed since his first album, "This Far South," was released in 2023; and how his understanding of his late father has deepened as his own musical career has progressed.
Our conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Q: You recently told PBS that because, when you were little, your parents' friends were musicians and songwriters (not to mention your father himself), you grew up with this assumption that "that's just what the world was," and that "everyone plays music." You've spoken elsewhere about how at various points in your life you struggled with self-doubt, but I'm curious whether you ever actively rebelled against the idea of a creative life – whether you ever wanted to pursue the life of, say, an accountant?
A: I never steered away from a creative life, as I always saw creativity as an outlet. It was more the opposite, where I had to rebel against my created notion of creativity being this thing I did for myself. It was, in some ways, an act of rebellion to do it professionally. Also, it was pretty clear from early on I didn't have the chops to become a nurse or an astronaut.
Q: How has your life changed since you released "This Far South" – both your personal and your creative life?
A:
My life has changed immensely from the inside out. I believe that all change happens that way. Once I released the album, I also released the weight of self-doubt. I said to myself, "I have made my first album; if anything, I am an artist." That changed a lot, mainly in the way I viewed myself and, in turn, the world around me. Things that used to scare me are still scary but doable because I'm a little more sure of myself these days. Creatively, it changed my life in the sense that I know now there are some folks out there who enjoy what I do, and as long as they enjoy it and I enjoy it, then that gives me enough gas to keep going!
Q: Are there any contemporary artists you're particularly interested in collaborating with?
A: Yeah, absolutely. I would love to work with MJ Lenderman. That sound he has is just so crispy and so sick.
Q: Could you talk a bit about the specific influences who shaped "This Far South?" Your father's echo can be heard on tracks like "By the Way," but you’ve listed influences as varied as Outkast, Gillian Welch, and the Strokes. I'm also curious about non-musical influences: are there writers, visual artists, etc. who've influenced your work?
A: I am a bit of an oddball when it comes to influences. I just have loved so many different records in my life that it’s hard to say what steered me in what direction — but all I know is that all these albums have made me feel something AND made me feel like I want to replicate and share that feeling with others in my own way. That's pretty powerful stuff, in my opinion. … Some other writers/artists outside of music I’ve loved [are] Cormac McCarthy, John Steinbeck, [J.R.R.] Tolkien, Salvador Dali, [and] I do love me some Marcus Aurelius, Coen Brothers, [Quentin] Tarantino and, uhhh, I loved both the "Blade Runner" movies. Ryan Gosling is a generational talent and so is Harrison Ford.
Q: How have your writing and performance styles evolved since you released "This Far South"?
A: The thing that has changed the most is my confidence, and that can go a long way in music. The listener can gauge that without trying, so I think it just improves the quality of the work.
Q: As your own music career has progressed, have you found your understanding of your father to change or deepen at all?
A: Yeah. Big time. I now know how he felt when he had to miss a birthday, or a friend's wedding, or just being gone when something goes wrong. That sucks and that's something only other artists who have been through [can understand]. So, yeah, I think I understand a part of him that's difficult to understand as a child.
Q: In terms of goals, ambitions, next steps -- what's next for you?
A:
Well, I got a brand-new EP coming out this August and it’s seven songs, all newbies, and I am very proud of all of them. I stepped into some new roles like drummer, electric guitar player, producer, etc. and it's been an amazing experience. As for what is next, I am going to start writing my second album this fall while I am taking some time off the road to learn how to be a dad.
Tickets for Prine's Ann Arbor performance are available
.
