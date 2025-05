U-M leads in national effort to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding

Marcin Szczepanski, Michigan Engineering Chief engineer Erik Wlazlo (first right) shows Thomas McKenney (center) and his students, Logan Cox (back left) and Hal Berdichesky (front left), how the engine control room works on the Mark W. Barker.

Marcin Szczepanski, Michigan Engineering The Mark W. Barker, the first commercial vessel to be built on the Great Lakes in more than 40 years, in River Rouge.