U-M students respond to DEI programs' end

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features stories written by Washtenaw County youth with guidance from Concentrate staff mentors. In this installment, student writer Anamika Suresh breaks down the recent end of University of Michigan diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and interviews students about the changes.
On March 27, the University of Michigan (U-M) sent a message
to faculty, staff, and students announcing the closure of both the U-M Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) and the U-M Office for Health Equity and Inclusion (OHEI). It also announced the discontinuation of the DEI 2.0 Strategic Plan and the restructuring of all university websites to eliminate DEI-based language and features. Furthermore, it announced the university-wide decision to end diversity statements in any hiring, promotion, awards, annual reviews, or other assessments for faculty and staff.
The university cited this decision as a result of formal recommendations from a special committee formed in late 2024 and federal directives. The committee, which consisted of faculty, staff, and deans, was convened to review the structural aspects of DEI efforts in response to frustration among certain campus groups about the shortcomings of the DEI programs. As the recommendations were presented to the Board of Regents, U.S. President Donald Trump took office and began issuing executive orders and other directives that worked against DEI initiatives. The letter itself cited executive orders that labeled DEI as "illegal" and an infringement of civil rights. In the end the decision was made to end Michigan’s DEI programs and reallocate funding.
It was stated that ODEI services would shift to other offices focused on student access and opportunity, and that the University will redirect funding to efforts like expanding financial aid and improving advising to strengthen academic success. Programs like the Blavin Scholars Program and other cultural and ethnic programs were also promised more support and investment.
The letter was signed by Santa J. Ono, who is now the former president of U-M. In his place interim President Domenico Grasso will fill the position. Grasso is an environmental engineer who previously served as the sixth Chancellor of the U-M-Dearborn.
This decision was not received warmly by students, faculty, or staff. In the days following the announcement, many former and current students, university employees, and parents took to social media to criticize the University’s decision. Then, to further express their disapproval, hundreds of students, along with many faculty, gathered at the Diag on U-M's campus on April 22 to protest the cuts
. The students did a silent march to Ono’s house and the Ruthven Building. At each stop the students left statements which contained resolutions passed by the Faculty Senate.
The four resolutions include reopening the DEI programs and continuing DEI initiatives, as well as aiding in the establishment of a defense commitment between Big Ten schools to maintain academic freedom and institutional integrity. They also include prioritizing protecting international students, faculty, and staff from unwarranted detainment and having the university adopt a statement of support for the core values of higher education in America.
This protest was just the beginning, according to student activists, and serves as a clear message that U-M students do not agree with the actions and decisions of their Board. When discussing what to do about the DEI programs, U-M never took into account what their students thought or what their students wanted.
Asked how he felt about U-M’s decision, rising junior Ananthu Nair says he was surprised and disappointed by the decision, considering how much emphasis the university places on diversity and culture. He says he questions how authentic the efforts actually were if the university is willing to back down so easily. However, he remains hopeful that Michigan will prove those suspicions wrong and “keep supporting DEI even if it isn’t through the 'DEI 2.0' plan”.
Nair notes that Ono's letter announcing DEI changes emphasized a commitment "to fostering an environment that values and supports every member of our community and honors diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences." Nair says he's ready to wait and see what happens in the coming year.
Suzanne Erkkinen is an incoming U-M freshman. She says she felt shocked and betrayed by the cuts. To Erkkinen, the looming threat of the executive orders was understandable, but as she saw other institutions fighting back, it made Michigan's decision even more surprising.
“I keep seeing Harvard double down on fighting back," she says. "They’re suing. Why couldn’t Michigan stay strong? Or better yet, why couldn’t they have fought back?”
Erkkinen is referring to Harvard University becoming the first higher education institution to fight back against the Trump administration. Harvard faced a steep funding cut
in retaliation, which prompted the university to file a lawsuit citing
the freezing of funding as “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority”.
“I wasn’t expecting the decision and I’m really glad the students are fighting back,” Erkkinen says. U-M students are not done fighting. With the introduction of a new university president, many have hope that their efforts to restore DEI will fare better.
"From what little I've heard the new interim president should be a positive change," Nair says.
While the fight continues, it is important to recognize that everything is not gone. Nair points to the Leinweber Computer Science and Information Building, which is set to open soon and has specific offices dedicated to DEI. Nair says those facilities are “pretty prominent on the floor directory signs,” signaling that the administration isn’t trying to hide their existence. He says spaces like this keep him "a little hopeful” that the university isn’t just turning its back on DEI.
Anamika Suresh is an incoming freshman to the University of Michigan. She is a three-year member and the Youth Co-Facillitator for the Michigan Youth Racial Equity Council. She chose to participate in the Voices of Youth program because she wanted to join the charge in uplifting youth and helping shine the spotlight on their voices.
Concentrate staffer Sarah Rigg served as Anamika's mentor on this story.
