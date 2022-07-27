Voices of Youth: Promoting a safer, cleaner community through art

Autumn Crump holds her poster. Toni Dawson-Day
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student artists Aubrey Crump, Autumn Crump, and Antoine Florence share a poster they created about how to better your community.
A close-up of Aubrey Crump, Autumn Crump, and Antoine Florence's poster.
Aubrey Crump artist statement:
My project is telling us how to make the community better and how to volunteer to help our community stay clean and safe. I am a freestyle artist.
A close-up of Aubrey Crump, Autumn Crump, and Antoine Florence's poster.
Autumn Crump artist statement:
My part in this project is making the colorful hands. My project is about our community and how we can make it better for the best of us.
Antoine Florence with his poster.
Antoine Florence artist statement:
I did this poster because we need to better our community and help it. I am a designer artist, a person who devises or executes designs.
Concentrate staffers Yen Azzaro and Chrishelle Griffin served as Aubrey, Autumn, and Antoine's Voices of Youth mentors on this project.
