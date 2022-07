Voices of Youth: Promoting a safer, cleaner community through art

A close-up of Aubrey Crump, Autumn Crump, and Antoine Florence's poster.

Antoine Florence with his poster.

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series , which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student artists Aubrey Crump, Autumn Crump, and Antoine Florence share a poster they created about how to better your community.My project is telling us how to make the community better and how to volunteer to help our community stay clean and safe. I am a freestyle artist.My part in this project is making the colorful hands. My project is about our community and how we can make it better for the best of us.I did this poster because we need to better our community and help it. I am a designer artist, a person who devises or executes designs.