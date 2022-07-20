Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Equity
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
City
Ann Arbor
Chelsea
Dexter
Milan
Saline
Ypsilanti
Series
Concentrate
Detroit Driven
Inside our Outdoors
On The Ground
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Equity
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
City
Ann Arbor
Chelsea
Dexter
Milan
Saline
Ypsilanti
Series
Concentrate
Detroit Driven
Inside our Outdoors
On The Ground
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
About
Contact
Voices of Youth: Combating single-storied perceptions of the African continent
Thylicia Babumba
|
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Share
This video is part of Concentrate's
Voices of Youth series
, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student journalist Thylicia Babumba discusses the impact of stereotypes with young Ann Arbor residents of African heritage.
To learn more about Voices of Youth and read other installments in the series, click
here
.
Thylicia Babumba is a future 9th grader at Huron High School. Thylicia is a very dynamic and energetic person, which is paired with her diverse interests, ranging from psychology to movie and cinematography analysis to serial killers. Thylicia's passion for social justice began during the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, after police brutality caused the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. This effect sparked her interest in learning more about the injustice that was happening to marginalized groups. Later on she joined the Black Student Union club at Scarlett Middle School, where she formatted educational slides, met with the Ann Arbor Parent-Teacher Organization, and taught people about the African-American experience and history. She also joined AAPI-SC at Scarlett Middle School, where she also helped form educational slides that presented the overlooked history of Asian-Americans and their unfair representation in the media. She will continue her work through high school and beyond.
Share
Related Tags
Diversity
,
Equity
,
Voices of Youth
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Food co-op in downtown Battle Creek will support local food growers and makers
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Major League: 6 trending sports to try in Sterling Heights this summer
Source: Metromode
Resilient Neighborhoods: This novel program is teaching SW Detroit youth garden-to-table food skills
Source: Model D
Voices of Youth: Poetry on racism and policing
Source: Concentrate
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Equity
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Concentrate
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Submit a Lead
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.