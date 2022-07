Voices of Youth: Combating single-storied perceptions of the African continent

This video is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series , which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student journalist Thylicia Babumba discusses the impact of stereotypes with young Ann Arbor residents of African heritage.To learn more about Voices of Youth and read other installments in the series, click here