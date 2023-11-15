Voices of Youth: Art about the isolating effects of quarantine

"blaring silence" by Lola Khasnabis Upton.
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student artist Lola Khasnabis Upton shares her art about the COVID-19 quarantine's impact on her generation.
Project title:
blaring silence
What is this piece of art work about? What inspired you to make it?
This piece represents the impact of world events and isolation during quarantine on my generation. Through isolation, disturbing news stories, sacrifices, and more, I think it's difficult for things to feel normal again. I wanted to display the loneliness through the dark background and silhouette of the person, and also show the loudness in the world through the messy headlines from that time. I want this piece to reflect how those past experiences can still affect us and that the remaining emotional weight can still remain.
Artist's statement:
As an artist, I find it inspiring to be able to express emotions without direct words. I want my art to be able to communicate with viewers as much as the artists surrounding me are able to communicate theirs with me.
Lola Khasnabis Upton is a 10th grader. Concentrate staffer Yen Azzaro served as her mentor on this project.
