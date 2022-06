Voices of Youth: Poetry on racism and policing

This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series , which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, youth writer Quincy Behm shares her poetry on racism and policing.The foundation of our nationMuch like its ‘father’Based on suffering of 20% of the populationAfter promising and setting equal precedent,Guess who stole those men's teeth to replace his own of poor quality?Our presidentWho spewed words fighting for freedom and equal ideologyHis mouth filled with the teeth of the slavesWhom he made an exception of his own words forNotable similarities between his groundbreaking wavesAnd those of the nation he promised to be different.You never learned this in your classroomAlthough this affects the manyForever kept in their minds backroomSchool children are learning the lies that “it wasn’t that bad”Just as they learn of the ‘wooden’ toothIt is taught to conceal the rancid truthIt is covered because those that made these racist liesAnd those who shielded the slaves criesKnew of the real nature with which they failed to inform the youthThey knew the horror of their despicable truthActing like that wound isn’t still thereWill never stop its bleedingDeep scarring can’t heal without us being awareThat they exist and are still feedingOn the lies that continue to spreadLet the world learn of the unfiltered truthDon’t let the lies seep into their headsLet the young and old know of the bloody fathers' handsOr those hands will continue to guide the presentAnd tighten the strangling bandsOn the Black body of AmericaKeeping the youth uneducated of the factsMakes you the handThat kills and impactsThe lives of those who built this very nationGive the world what it needs: an educationEducation is the guiding handHolding the reigns of our futureThis hand must never receive its demandsOut of falsehood--From those of us who never worry about policeThere is talk of discomfort and unease to sitAs though not acknowledging will bring an unspoken peaceI hear about how hard it is to admitWithout a doubt, it in no way does compareTo the pain that others face of being judged for your skinFor just being born and breathing airBeing afraid that the law which is supposed to protectThe law losing its morals without careHas killed others for looking ‘suspect’No matter the ‘inconvenience’For us not living afraid of racism and its lethal sting,It is our jobs to experience this discomfortTo end the suffering and stop this horrid thingEducating ourselves is the keyThat unlocks the door to a better futureFor those on the frontlines of brutalityFor the world's very soulFor while there might be some emotion to this educationIt is worse to do nothing when a people are being hurtIt is of a far greater importance to preserve the Black lives of our nationThan it is to preserve the gentle comfortOf those who can choose to avoid it.